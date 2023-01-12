Clean Vehicles Program is legislation without representation
I sent the following email to Sen. Brad Hawkins this morning.
Sen Brad Hawkins,
... I am concerned about action by the Washington Dept.of Ecology as reported in Dec.24 Wenatchee World. Report is that “Washington State Department of Ecology this week updated its Clean Vehicles Program to require all new cars sold in the state by 2035 to be electric, hydrogen-fueled or hybrid with at least 50 miles of range. Washington lawmakers set the stage in 2020 when they passed the Motor Vehicles Emissions Law, directing the Ecology Department to adopt California’s emission standards as they rolled out.”
Sir, this action is CLEARLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL !!!.
Article II, Section 1 of our constitution states: “Legislative Powers... the legislative authority of the state of Washington shall be vested in the legislature”.
This section has never been amended.
This clearly means that ANY & ALL restrictions, requirements, obligations, etc. placed upon any Washington citizen shall be determined by the WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE---- — ONLY !!!! By allowing ANY law, restriction of our rights or actions to be determined by another state (e.g. California Dept of Ecology) means that NO citizen of the state of Washington had ANY REPRESENTATION in that determination, restriction, regulation, law, etc....
Sir, that is clearly “Legislation WITHOUT REPRESENTATION” and we fought a revolutionary war over that principle over 200 years ago !!!
I call on you to take whatever action necessary to void this action by our Dept. of Ecology & repeal the unconstitutional law.
IF this law is not repealed, where will this type of action end??? What if we discovered that ...South Africa was recognized as the world leader in understanding and controlling any/all types of forest fires. Would we require OUR forestry dept to adopt their rules, regulations, laws? What it is was determined that The Netherlands was now the world leader in understanding waste water treatment. Would we require all our cities to adopt their changes/standards?
IT IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL to require citizens of THIS state to follow laws/regulations, etc of any other legislative body.........PERIOD !!!
PLEASE FIX THIS
Larry Gross
Wenatchee
Pledging allegiance ... or not
I heard it again the other day, an apparent mantra of right-wing blogs and talk radio. That schools no longer “do the flag salute.” Certainly, it is not a statement a current parent would make aware that the time-honored pledge clearly remains.
In the four school districts and hundreds of classrooms I’ve attended as a guest teacher, without exception, the pledge was observed. Nor is there reason to believe there are public schools anywhere nationally that don’t concur.
Though I did once encounter a high school class (not local) where a few students sat it out — which they, per the 1943 Supreme Court, have that First Amendment right, so long as they are quiet and respectful. Just as their right to do so is equally respected, as it is with Jehovah Witnesses who believe the pledge violates certain biblical dictates.
As well, we should understand that the “God” in our pledge does not violate the “Establishment” clause of our Constitution, as it references a universal god only, no particular god, the same god on our dollar bill.
I fail to comprehend the need by some to conflate this issue.
William Lindstrom
Wenatchee
Charging for services without doing the work
I am writing this letter in regard to Waste Management services. It has been 5 weeks since we received garbage services. We tried calling several times with no answer. I did finally get a hold of them (through Chat), and they said that pickup has not been done due to weather.
It’s funny how the UPS, Fed-Ex and the mail have no problem delivering their services. I’ve since learned that they are charging everyone for those services even though they are not doing them.
It is very frustrating to all of us.
They told me it is due to the weather; therefore, they do not credit for those non-pickup days. I find this outrageous and have since canceled our service with Waste Management. Even though there are no other services available. We have spoken to neighbors that are equally frustrated. We should start a petition.
A frustrated customer.
Shawna Humphrey
Orondo