I wanted to thank Wenatchee School Superintendent, Dr. Paul Gordon, for his dedication to implementing reading science practices in our school district. His efforts in doing so will make lasting, positive changes for kids in the Wenatchee Valley.
I’d also like to give a shout out to the teachers, staff, and administrators who have also devoted time and effort into understanding and implementing the reading research.
Those of us who have closely followed the reading practices of the Wenatchee School District over many years, understand what a big sea change is taking place. What was formerly considered not doable under previous administrations and school boards, has in fact begun over the last few years under Dr. Gordon and Dr. Bain’s leadership.
To our community, in 2018 Senate Bill 6162 was overwhelmingly passed. “A new section is added to chapter 28A.320 RCW to read as follows: (1) Beginning in the 2021-22 school year, and as provided in this section, each school district must use multitiered systems of support to provide interventions to students in kindergarten through second grade who display indications of, or areas of weakness associated with, dyslexia. In order to provide school districts with the opportunity to intervene before a student’s performance falls significantly below grade level, school districts must screen students in kindergarten through second grade for indications of, or areas associated with, dyslexia as provided in this section.” …….
To be clear, this law does not mean that school districts will be testing and diagnosing students for dyslexia. Districts in our state will simply be required to use screening tools in order to identify “indications of, or areas associated with, dyslexia.”
I would encourage anyone interested to read the facts of the law in full. More information can also be found on the WA State OSPI website.
While much work still needs to be done, I look forward to the continued success, implementation, and execution of science backed reading practices for students. You can also read Dr. Staci Bain’s statements about literacy proficiency on the Wenatchee School District website.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.