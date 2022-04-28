Kids Fishing Day was a big success
The Rock Island Food Bank, in conjunction with the city of Rock Island, hosted a Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, April 16 at the Pit Pond in Rock Island.
This event was a longstanding tradition for Rock Island; but because of COVID, it had not been held the last two years. The turnout was great in spite of windy and cloudy weather. I guess it’s true that any day fishing is a good day!
A big thank you goes out to BJ’s Fuel, Dad’s Country Store, The Rock Bar and Grill, Arroyo Accounting, Rock Island Espresso and Wenatchee Sportsman’s Association for providing the loan of rods and reels to any child that didn’t have one.
But the biggest thank you of all goes to the Rock island Community. Because of the support of all of you, the Rock Island Food Bank will continue to serve the people of Rock Island and the surrounding communities.
Linda Lindsay
East Wenatchee
A truly wonderful performance
Handel’s “Messiah” is not for the faint of heart. Saturday night the Columbia Chorale and the Wenatchee Valley Symphony performed the Easter portion of the “Messiah.”
There were many vacant seats. I just want to say how sorry I feel for those seats. They represent folks that missed out on a truly wonderful performance. We’ve all heard portions of the “Messiah.” To hear it done so well here in Wenatchee was an amazing thing.
Drs. Mike Hibbet and Nikolas Caoile pour heart and soul into music, and I am grateful. I’m blessed to have heard the “Messiah” sung by Boston’s Handel and Haydn Society in Boston Symphony Hall. Last night’s performance was better. The soloists were great, the trumpet and baritone both “sounded.” I’ve never heard the Alleluia Chorus sung with such fun dynamics, diction, and sensitivity. Fabulous!
COVID has interrupted so much living. Live music has certainly been held captive. But music and the arts are returning. Don’t miss out! Full disclosure, my wife Colleen sings in the Chorale. She and her peers worked so hard to prepare for this concert. I’ve never heard them sound better.
Alan Smith
Wenatchee
Thanks to four wonderful men
I want to personally and publicly thank four wonderful men that came to my rescue the week of April 10-16.
My hubby and I were out at Coleman fuel in North Wenatchee, and my hubby fell down. They came, helped him get up and placed him in the car.
That was so wonderful. I would have had to call the ambulance to help me. You guys were definitely my angels, so thank you all.
I did not get your names, but please know how much I appreciated that act of kindness. God Bless.
Gwen Evans
Wenatchee
April snow?! The president must have hit wrong button
What happened! I have not had snow hit the roof of my house in the middle of April since I left North Central Wisconsin in 1947.
I believe what happened was our president must have intended to hit the Global Warming Button to encourage Mr. Kerry as well as the countries of Europe to expect more of our tax dollars. He must have reached too far and hit the “global cooling” button by mistake.
Now my 94 years of experience with weather tells me that Mother Nature has become very irritated with all the talk about humans controlling climate and is now showing she cannot be bullied or purchased for $9 billion by the politicians in Washington, D.C.
Lyle Kile
Wenatchee