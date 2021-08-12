Don’t miss this amazing show
Wenatchee High School has delivered another fabulous show—during a COVID-19 pandemic no less! The young members of the drama and choir club have once again presented a very entertaining show. Disney’s “Descendants” is a funny and modern musical which is just what we needed at this time as we struggle through this challenging world of COVID, etc.
Director Paul Atwood and musical director Dawn McCormick, along with a very talented and dedicated cast, crew and student family members, provide us with a new twist on classic Disney characters and their children. The first two performances of this show streamed into our households a few weekends ago. But wait, there’s more!
The encore weekend with two more shows is April 9 and 10 at 7 pm. In the comfort of your own living room, family room, office, or wherever you are able to livestream, you can enjoy this 90-minute performance by purchasing your tickets online at whspresents.com.
These young entertainers work so very hard with many hours of rehearsals along with their regular high school studies. And, this is a great opportunity to see the graduating seniors before they complete their years of sharing their talents with us and head off to college.
Treat yourself to this amazing show.
Ettore Castellente
East Wenatchee
It’s been a long time, but not that long
In Tuesday’s sport section, it says that Eastmont boys beat Wenatchee in tennis for the first time in 31 years, and their last win over the Panthers was in 1990.
Not so.
The Wildcat win was the first in a long time, but it was 27 years. Eastmont defeated Wenatchee 3-2 in 1994 at EHS.
In fact, EHS also won 4-3 at WHS in 1992. And from the records I have, the two schools played twice in 1990 and the Panthers won handily both times.
Bruce Bennett
Wenatchee
Who carries the burden?
Dear Editor, (from a seasonal resident of Chelan County and previous letter contributor)
Once again, the nation and the states are well into a preventable pandemic surge that will likely take additional tens if not hundreds of thousands of lives.
Responsibility lies with our business class, who prioritize profit and dominance much more than the future happiness of their own employees and customers.
Culpability lies with our political class, who care more about the length of their careers in state houses and governor’s mansions than the health of their own families and neighbors.
The burden falls on our religious class, whose leaders have remained publicly silent, while resting on their private teaching that all wounds will be bound up in a far-off resurrection. They studiously neglect the fact that Jesus was fanatically devoted to health care and public health in the here and now.
The charge belongs to our universities, whose professionals are palpably ignorant of the answers contained in the public health and political histories of nations, including their own.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
Protecting the rights of others begins at the library
In his June 3 Safety Valve letter, Lief Carlsen asks us to tell our county commissioners what we think about the NCW Libraries selections of books he doesn’t approve of for young adults and children. After he says he hasn’t read any of the books he’s concerned about, he proceeds to analyze them as examples of sinister, left-leaning “woke” propaganda.
I’ll accept his invitation for comment.
I’m very pleased with the library system’s book selection process. It has produced a collection of books appealing to a wide range of interests. That’s a good thing because there’s something there for any young reader. I hope they continue choosing books by means of their current processes.
I have some thoughts for Mr. Carlsen, too.
I’m impressed that you can offer such detailed analysis of books you say you haven’t read. I have to actually read a book before I can fully understand it. In fact, it seems to me that reading a book should be a prerequisite before offering public comments on it.
I’m interested in your theory that books whose themes you don’t approve of aren’t simply books you wouldn’t want to read, but rather evidence of a sinister conspiracy to foist the “woke” ideology onto the young. And, more broadly, what evidence is there that such an ideology or a conspiracy to further it even exists?
I’m grateful to live in a country that values our rights to choose what we wish to read or see or hear and to make our own decisions about those things and how they square with our own values. It is obvious that the only way we can guarantee those rights is to protect the rights of everyone — even those we don’t agree with — to do the same.
If we do that, Mr. Carlsen, we will not require the services of self-appointed censors to protect us from books they don’t like.
Lloyd Smith
East Wenatchee