‘Submit a star’ and recognize your Library workers
NCW Libraries workers play a critical role in meeting the needs of our community, from offering social service support and health services to career and small business development assistance and tools.
April 6 is National Library Workers Day (NLWD), a time to recognize library professionals for their expertise and commitment to transforming lives and communities through education and lifelong learning. The day also reminds residents of North Central Washington that libraries of all types provide endless opportunities for engagement, enrichment and development.
There are approximately 50 NCW Libraries staff members working in more than 30 branches throughout Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan, and Ferry counties, as well as another 50 working in the Mail Order Library, Bookmobiles, or offering support services. This team works hard to circulate an average of 135,500 items every month, and welcomes on average 80,000 visitors a month to local libraries.
To show appreciation for NCW Libraries staff and the work they do throughout the year, members of the community are invited to “Submit a Star” by providing a testimonial about a favorite library employee at http://bit.ly/librarystar. Patrons are welcome to share stories on how library staff have an impact on their lives or community. Each testimonial will be posted in the “Galaxy of Stars” on the NLWD website at ala-apa.org/nlwd. to honor library workers. Those celebrating National Library Workers Day also can share their celebrations on Twitter, using #NLWD21, and/or posting to the NLWD Facebook page, facebook.com/NationalLibraryWorkersDay. For more information, please visit ala-apa.org/nlwd.
Established in 2003, National Library Workers Day (NLWD) celebrates the contributions of all library workers, including librarians, support staff and others who make library service possible every day. NLWD is held annually during National Library Week (April 4– 10) and is sponsored by the American Library Association-Allied Professional Association (ALA-APA).
To schedule interviews with NCW Libraries experts, please contact Michelle McNeil, mmcneil@ncwlibraries.org, 509-663-1117, ext. 147.
Michelle McNiel, Public Relations Specialist
NCW Libraries
We have a Big problem
Congressional testimony recently established that big tech made good money fostering wild conspiracy theories and enabling the Jan. 6 insurrection.
News flash. Corporate America is hard at work in many other areas using price-fixing, intimidation, and social chaos, all for the big payoff as well.
In big business and finance, we see conglomeration in advertising, online retail, debt card processing, luxury goods, hotels, insurance, and banking.
In media, we see bigger publishing, bigger telecommunications, and bigger newspaper corporations.
In human services, we see fewer providers in education, hospitals, pharmacies, and labs, and bullying by health insurance associations.
There is ever increasing size and power in agriculture and food, energy, sports, and defense industries — even big tobacco is making a big come-back.
People complain about increasing monopolization in religion.
Our two political parties are monopolies in restraint of political ideas. Oh, and yes, the federal government continues to marginalize and bully state governments.
We need to get our big shots under control.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
Chelan County summer resident