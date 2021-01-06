Supports an open letter to Police Chief Crown
I am writing in support of Zoe Hedges’ more than timely letter to Police Chief Crown of Dec. 23.
The image of this woman coming from work at Central Washington Hospital where people are clinging to life in dystopian numbers and staff are struggling to do their duty over the protracted course of the past year, then driving by an indoor gathering where people were taking holiday-inspired risks of companionship at the current height of disease transmission added to my disappointing count of the many times we have flouted our safety and the safety of our neighbors by our insistence on expressing our rights to put ourselves and everyone else at risk.
I could drive down Wenatchee Avenue at 100 mph and put fewer people at risk because of my behavior.
As this pandemic has unfolded such expressions of rights have been on display throughout the country. Where were those rights when our country willingly rationed basic necessities during the last World War?
Where are those rights now as thousands of service men and women sacrifice their ability to be at home during holidays or during the births of their children? They are too busy defending our country to insist on expressing those rights, and they willingly abrogate those rights for the greater good.
Unfortunately, the greater good has been put to rest in the need to express our selfish freedoms. I am wholeheartedly supportive of our declarations of liberty, but I would encourage some rules of the road: Don’t express your freedoms at the expense of others.
We are not yet at an inflection point in this microscopic world-wide war. The darkest days are just ahead.
Citizens, do your job of keeping yourselves safe and remember that it also keeps your neighbors safe.
Legislators and police do your job and don’t get caught up in divisive politics of the day. This is your moment, this is my moment, let us not be found wanting when the dust settles. And if we want to dance with abandon in Times Square, let us do so when the war is over.
William Cagle
Chelan
In defense of Police Chief Crown
Police Chief Steve Crown has been taken to task in these pages for not taking action against those who are snubbing their noses at mandated attempts to stop the spreading of COVID-19.
I sympathize with these critics; I’m also frustrated with people and I’d also like to see their hands slapped. But as far as Chief Crown is concerned, it’s safe to say the policy of the Wenatchee Police’s response isn’t based on politics.
After the “letter” criticizing the police was posted on Facebook, a friend messaged me and asked me my opinion. I said I wasn’t sure if enforcing the governor’s mandates and other administrative codes re: COVID-19 restrictions in the criminal arena was going to be legally supportable.
I suspected the police are also taking their enforcement cues from the prosecutor’s office; these two law enforcement agencies usually discuss how to handle these out of the ordinary issues when they arise. And I’d also like to say this, regardless of whether you agree about this issue or others involving our police department, the citizens of Wenatchee are very fortunate to have Steve Crown as our police chief.
Now, I’ll admit I’m biased, yes, very big time biased; but my biases are based on my knowledge of the man. Chief Crown and I worked patrol together for years after he first joined the Wenatchee PD in the mid-’90s and he proved himself to be a very effective, ethical and dependable patrol office and detective.
Chief Crown has continued to educate himself, enhance his professional abilities and I say without reservation, we’re very blessed to have him as our chief.
So criticize him all you want to; it’s part of his job and I’m sure it’s safe to say he’ll take your criticism to heart and consider appropriate action.
We the citizens are not always going to like how the cops handle things; I myself don’t always like how the cops handle things. But agree with him on this issue (or others) or not, we’re in good hands with Chief Crown.
Mike Magnotti
Wenatchee
Thank you, teachers
There are a million reasons for us to thank teachers — and most especially at this time.
So today I am saying, “THANK YOU TEACHERS FOR ALL YOU DO!”
Aïda Bound
Wenatchee
Reasonable regulation needed for tourist housing
Recently a Wenatchee World advertisement asked, “Is Your Livelihood Dependent on Tourism in Chelan County?” The ad claimed that Chelan County seeks to eliminate most short-term rentals (STRs) and threatens area tourism.
Eliminating tourism is not the issue. Regulation is.
Studies have found that 5% or more absentee-owner STRs in a neighborhood has a negative effect on noise, traffic, and affordable housing. Without regulation, STRs have increased in some Chelan County communities by 15.6%.
The issue is not an attack on tourism. It is local control in a situation increasingly dominated by commercial, not community, interests.
Ninety percent of Chelan County STR owners are absentee. Short-term rental companies are buying up family homes to rent at great profit. In Leavenworth, STR growth has increased family housing costs, pricing out those who work in health care, education, and tourism. Long-term renters can lose their homes to more profitable STRs, which also raise property taxes in neighborhoods where they proliferate.
This is not just a local issue. It is now worldwide. From Bellingham to Walla Walla, from Venice to Amsterdam, localities are regulating STRs’ impacts on local lifestyles and environments. We will need STR regulation even more when COVID-19 eases and tourism increases, given the current overwhelming number of tourists in our area.
For nearly two years, our county commissioners and planners have worked to craft STR regulations. They deserve our thanks for their time and effort to see that tourist housing is managed responsibly and fairly. Comments: CD.STRComment@co.chelan.wa.us.
Susan Butrille
Leavenworth
Gov. Inslee: Where’s the state vaccination plan?
To use the standard measurement of incompetence regarding the pandemic, how many people will die because Governor Inslee failed to have a plan for injecting the vaccine in arms other than his own?
The herculean effort by the president with his team of drug manufacturers, red-tape cutters, the military and many others to quickly deliver the vaccine to Washington, is in vain because of the ineptness of our state government.
We are in danger of having those doses on the shelf going to Nigeria where they will join our unemployment funds.
Richard Kaufer
East Wenatchee
Thank you, Wenatchee
While reflecting on 2020 and the year it turned out to be, one of the biggest blessings that I count for this crazy year is an unexpected town I had never heard of — the town of Wenatchee, Washington.
My husband and I had the incredible misfortune of a tree falling on our Jeep while traveling westbound from Leavenworth on Highway 2, an occurrence this very newspaper covered on Sept. 3, 2020. Headline: “Two Injured After Tree Falls on Jeep,” by Luke Hollister.
We were visiting from Tennessee, part of a nearly three month Western road trip adventure we had embarked upon because we had the opportunity to “work from home.” We survived that tree falling on us due to the incredible people that surrounded us in the immediate aftermath which included two RNs, a retired Army Medic and a search a rescue team member, all before the perfectly capable EMTs arrived.
After which, we were whisked away to the Wenatchee medical center and put under the care of so many incredible doctors, nurses, techs and assistants. The incredible people of Wenatchee surrounded us in their warmth and care. We received cards from strangers and help from so many we can never repay.
We made it back to Tennessee a few days later and have continued to recover, myself completely, my husband, who suffered a broken arm and dislocated wrist is still doing some therapy.
Thank you will never be enough but God bless and thank you, Wenatchee!
Annie Ortmeier
Nashville, Tenn.