Vaccinations protect
We are glad to see so many thoughtful letters concerning the issue of “To Vax or not to Vax” Particularly the letter from Kirsten Williams, Loomis.
We would like to address our letter to those 40% of people who choose not to vaccinate against the Covid 19 virus. Yes, in America, you have the right to refuse vaccination. But with that choice, you give us no choice but to refuse to be served by you in a restaurant, have you as my nurse, barber, doctor or specialist in the hospital. I’m particularly disturbed by the nurses or medical staff whose career is based upon science, denying that science by refusing to be vaccinated.
We grew up in the 50s when many diseases ravaged the country. I remember people lining up to receive vaccinations for smallpox, polio, measles, mumps and rubella. They were delighted that science has provided a vaccine that would protect them and their children from these diseases.
I would be willing to bet that the majority of the anti-vaxxers have pets, mostly dogs and cats. And we would be also be willing to bet that most have their pets vaccinated. It’s mandated. Most responsible pet owners have their dogs vaccinated against rabies and kennel cough.
The point of the pet vaccination is not only to protect your pet, but to protect the other animals they come in contact with. Your pet cannot go to a boarding kennel without proof of kennel cough vaccination. Why you ask? To protect other dogs in the boarding kennel from a disease spread by close contact.
If only the same logic was applied by the anti mandate/vaccination crowd. Those who remain un- vaccinated not only threaten their own lives, but provide a huge section of the population for the different variants of Covid 19 to spread and mutate, eventually getting to a stage no longer controlled by the vaccine. 95% of those in the hospital now with the Delta variant are un-vaccinated. Give this some serious thought.
Joe and Karen Kelly
Ardenvoir
Getting vaccinated is for the greater good
The article about our local lawmakers (Aug. 24 Wenatchee World) appears to be politically motivated. They don’t quite understand the complexity of a global pandemic. This is far beyond local control issues. It’s beyond personal preference. It ends with personal responsibility to get vaccinated for the greater good.
This is about public health and safety for all. Hence, the term global pandemic. It’s not about our local school districts. These are decisions for all of humanity.
Future generations are dependent upon unpopular decisions now to offer a bright future for our school-aged children. What happens locally affects others globally. Think big, think greater good, and think responsibly for your immediate neighbors and far beyond.
Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated are insignificant sacrifices for making the world a safer and better place. Alex, Brad, Keith, and Mike may not understand, but once upon a time we stood in line in our local schools to receive vaccinations to eradicate diseases preventable through vaccinations. Did we want them? Not really, but as responsible patriots we stood strong and did what was expected to help our neighbors, our nation, and the world.
This pandemic isn’t personal. It’s global.
Mark Marney
East Wenatchee
Our local state lawmakers: Whining again
I see our local state lawmakers are whining again about losing control (Aug. 24 Wenatchee World.
Well gentlemen, if we had any competent local leadership the governor and the attorney general of the state of Washington probably would not have to step in and bail out a dithering bunch of lawmakers who seem to always claim “You mean old Governor, you never asked our opinion.”
I realize they are uncomfortable with a leader who has a can-do attitude and who is not shy about letting lawmakers know if you can’t help or innovate, get out of the way. We are in the middle of a pandemic and people are dying at levels unlike we have seen in this country in our lifetime. What do the local lawmakers want, a “town hall” so they can blah, blah, blah about those West side liberals, violations of our personal liberties, and why masks can make you sick? Puh-leze!
Dwight Burke
East Wenatchee