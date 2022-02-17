Who’s responsible for corner snow?
Responding to the sidewalk snow removal problem. I routinely walk a few blocks to Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
This snowfall and our recent cold snap have made it necessary for me to drive. I have been checking the sidewalks I traverse and note the compact snow/ice piled up at the street corners by the snow plows.
So while the sidewalks may be passable, the corners are a definite barrier to safe walking.
Who is responsible for those areas?
Consider this is a rare amount of snow and perhaps more time is necessary to clear out walkways.
Marion Mann
Wenatchee
Vote no on Outdoor Recreation and Climate Adaption Plan
Funding outdoor recreation will not reduce greenhouse gas emissions
House Bill HB1823 Outdoor Recreation and Climate Adaption Plan (ORCA) is a slick piece of legislation introduced to the legislature by some of our Republican state representatives.
This bill is their response to our climate crisis. In their press release, there is a picture of Orca killer whale gliding through serene waters. Unfortunately, these majestic mammals are on the brink of extinction. This bill will do nothing to save our grandchildren from the stranglehold of an escalating climate crisis.
Ironically, this bill would be funded by revenues from the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), legislation which all of the above sponsors previously voted against.
The slick part of this bill is that it is a bit of a shell game, replacing the Carbon Emissions Reduction account, which the funds would normally go into, with a new Outdoor Recreation and Climate Adaption account. This switch of the accounts results in a greatly reduced amount of funds that go for transportation projects which would reduce carbon emissions.
This sleight of hand maneuver only reinforces the general public’s belief that “politicians cannot be trusted.”
So, it is no surprise that the bill narrative reveals that the sponsors have no intention of trying to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, they imply that this pursuit is a lost cause.
Instead, they will concentrate their efforts to adapt to the consequences of the climate crisis. Kind of like, when you have a hole in your boat, you put all your efforts into bailing out the water and no effort into plugging the leak.
This is an ethically challenged piece of legislation, promising free entrance to state parks in exchange for a chance to live a future without climate crisis. It deserves a resounding no vote.
Dean O’Daffer
Wenatchee
School consolidation plan needs more explanation
I read Sen. Brad Hawkins’ article, “Let’s think differently about school consolidation.” You are onto something worthwhile. I have some questions.
Current “inefficiencies” are often mentioned but not really detailed. I see “collective bargaining contracts” being self-explanatory to some degree, but could that be done without full district consolidation?
My big concern is about student busing. My own high schooling was in a new consolidated district.
Without, I would have been bused to two local towns, one 1.8 miles away and the other 2.5 miles away. With the consolidated school I was bused 5.8 miles.
But that was in Indiana. The geographically large districts you represent in central Washington are much greater in distances.
Your plan evokes a nightmarish (ridiculous) scenario of children having to ride a school bus three or more hours every school day.
Maybe your plan does not involve busing children for many hours each day. Maybe I misread something, or read too much into something. But at this point, I don’t know enough about your consolidation ideas to rule it out.
School levies: Of course, nobody likes to pay taxes. But, everybody can agree to financially support public schools. An odd fellow complains why to pay for schools when they no longer have their own children attending.
Apart from terrible logic, those are the same people who complain about everything else as well.
I’m not against consolidation but I do not see these “inefficiencies.” How do you expect it all to work?
Bruce E. Clark
Waterville