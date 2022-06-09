Abortion discussion demands correct terminology
A Safety Valve letter titled “Women’s Health” painted Democrats as baby killers because they support a woman’s right to choose. Never mind the fact that some Democrats are pro-life, and some Republicans are pro-choice.
The discussion begs correct terminology, rather than describing all stages of pregnancy as a baby. The microscopic cell that gets fertilized is called a zygote, after fertilization this dividing cell is called a blastocyst still the size of a pin head but dividing rapidly with the precision of a Swiss watch. At 4 weeks, the embryo is the size of a poppy seed. At 8 weeks, the embryo is called a fetus, almost half an inch long, legs, lips, toes, etc. are becoming defined as organs develop.
By week 13, the fetus is the size of a peach and is beginning to look more like a human than a tadpole; however, 92.7% of abortions have already occurred; and after 20 weeks, the number of abortions is miniscule. At 24 weeks, the lungs are developing, and the brain has months to go before delivery.
We can disagree about when life begins without demonizing the opposition or exaggerating the size and viability of a fetus. (Many believe life doesn’t begin until birth.)
Presently, women are free to carry to full term a pregnancy that is the result of rape, incest, a severely damaged fetus or a danger to a woman’s life. Other women may not wish to continue a pregnancy under these adverse circumstances, nor will others because they haven’t the means or family support for mother and baby.
As a nation, we seem willing to let a minority limit a woman’s sovereignty over her body but unwilling to give the majority legislation that would slow the sale of weapons, that kill real-life schoolchildren, shoppers, minorities, and more. We have more places to buy guns in America than there are Starbucks in the entire world.
Women’s rights and gun rights are old divisive issues, the well-organized, well-meaning pro-life conservatives and the dogmatic pro-gun lobby have the power, much to the detriment of American’s health and safety.
Connie Fliegel
Quincy
Talking in circles
Watching the immediate TV coverage of the Uvalde incident was a suffocating experience. All the empty questions constituted a metaphor for the decades-long failed approach to the prevention of hate, violence, and mental illness.
Where will the FBI fly in from, what was the role of the U.S. Border Patrol, has the President been briefed, who will the FBI question and what will they ask? What about the shooter’s social media postings, what was his motive, what did witnesses and neighbors see and think, how many shots did neighbors hear? How are people finding out their child or teacher is OK, why do active shooter incidents continue to grow, how sad it is for parents who won’t be able to drop a child off to school any longer. Talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, talk.
Apparently, nobody knows what to do.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
(Chelan County summer resident)
We need information to stop shooters
To newspaper editors across the country: Please list the senators and House members who do not support raising the age from 18 to 21 to buy a gun, eliminating semi-automatic weapons for sale to anyone other than law enforcement and military, and supporting a waiting period to buy a gun.
There is no such thing as a lone shooter in an elementary school. The politicians who do not support the preceding policies are enabling the shooters. Voters please know your legislators’ records on gun laws and vote accordingly. Do not be the good person who allows bad things to continue to happen in our world of mass shootings here in the U.S.
To parents everywhere: Do you know what your child who still lives at home watches and reads on the internet? Do you know what is in their closet or their car? Do you know their friends and where they are when they are not home? Do you or you child need help of any kind? Then get it now. If the first person you ask does not help you, then ask someone else until the help needed is provided.
Elisabeth Beckstead
Wenatchee
Microsoft in Malaga not a good idea
Microsoft in Malaga. Sounds like a good plan doesn’t it? Oh, but Microsoft wants all this water, every day, day in day out. All of a sudden, it doesn’t sound like a good idea to me.
Water is a resource that everyone wants and needs. I cannot help but feel that our water should go to crops and our people. Will this Microsoft project supply jobs for local people after the construction to warrant this precious resource give away?
But BJ, this is Microsoft and we in Washington state must bow down. Please reconsider this plan. I do not think it bodes well for the people in Malaga or this valley.
BJ Hand
Cashmere
Sheetrock disposal fees: A little common sense is needed
Most of us Boomers are familiar with the quote: “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
This is so often true.
Take for example our Waste Management transfer station protocol that requires an asbestos inspection on even a small bit of sheetrock.
Don’t get me wrong, I believe that asbestos poses enough of a health risk that it should be monitored. However, it is important to keep in mind that asbestos was completely eliminated from sheetrock and sheetrock products by 1980.
That is 42 years ago.
How difficult would it be for the transfer station attendant (who is only doing his job) to come take a look at the labeling on the sheetrock to instantly determine that my sheetrock is not 42 years old; hence, it has no asbestos.
We shake our heads and wonder why we see various forms of garbage strewn about our rural areas. But, the reality is few will have the time and money to pay for an asbestos inspection on top of the minimum $50 dump fee. In my case, two pieces of sheetrock, approximately two years old, would have cost me $150 to get rid of.
Yes, I could have hauled it to another jurisdiction but I shouldn’t have to. I did eventually find a responsible way to rid myself of the material, but jeez, can’t we use a little common sense?
Eric Sperline
East Wenatchee
