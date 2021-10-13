Vote for Dr. Sandberg for Wenatchee School Board
In the Nov. 2, 2021, Wenatchee School Board election, I am voting for incumbent and former board president Dr. Michele Sandberg in position No. 4. I recommend you also vote for Dr. Sandberg.
Michele, a U.S. Army veteran, served on active duty for nine years at Tripler Army Medical Center and at Walter Reed Army Medical Center after graduating from the University of Missouri School of Medicine.
Michele and her husband, also an Army veteran and a West Point graduate, moved to the Wenatchee Valley in 2008. They have four daughters who have attended schools in the Wenatchee School District. Two are now attending college.
Michele is a child psychiatrist who is committed to the intellectual, psychological, and social development of every child in the Wenatchee School District. Her focus is on the health and well-being of every child and every family. Michele seeks to maximize every student’s educational potential.
Michele builds strong collaborative relationships within the district and with community members. Michele is respected by her peers on the school board for her expertise on legislative issues that affect our school district, teachers, staff, and children.
Michele appreciates and is open to feedback on the school district and its policies from parents and from all registered voters. When her opponent and others interrupted a school board meeting on Aug. 24, unmasked and in a very disruptive and confrontational way, Michele maintained her composure.
She demonstrated her willingness to be kind, caring, and respectful to others by supporting the move to a virtual format where all viewpoints were welcome and were safely heard.
I urge you to vote for Dr. Michele Sandberg in the upcoming Wenatchee School Board election. She is the most experienced and qualified candidate. She is the most intellectually and emotionally suited of the two candidates for position No. 4.
Ken Robertson LTC, U.S. Army (Retired)
Wenatchee
Focus on our kids, not political agendas
As a parent in the Wenatchee School District who has attended many school board meetings and tried to follow school district issues, I want to share a parent perspective.
The current virtual format for school board meetings has been the most accessible and easy-to-follow format that I have experienced. I can come home from work, feed my family and watch the meeting at the same time and clearly hear all of the speakers.
The only reason I see for Julie Norton’s push right now for in-person meetings is to encourage more anti-mask individuals to disrupt the meetings. Our kids deserve adults focused on issues in our district that improve their learning and keep them safe, not political agendas.
I am asking current school board members to stop campaigning during school board meetings and work together as a team for our kids.
Renee Monson
Wenatchee
Social insecurity
Until 1968, the Social Security Trust fund was only for Social Security and politicians could not get their hands on it.
Thanks to President Johnson, this changed in 1968 when he signed a bill into law letting politicians raid the fund and leave a worthless IOU.
To date, Congress has raided over $2.6 trillion from the Social Security Trust Fund.
Now, we are being told that benefits will have to be reduced by at least 23 percent to keep the trust fund going.
This problem was not created by senior citizens but by greedy politicians. The repayment of the “borrowed” trust fund dollars is a must.
This is my money that I have been paying into Social Security since I was 15 and I am livid that greedy politicians have stolen it.
Blake Murray
Wenatchee