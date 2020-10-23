I’m voting for Moore
Adrianne Moore, candidate for State Representative for the 12th District, is the candidate I am voting for in this election.
Growing up and living in small towns and rural settings across Washington state, Adrianne knows the importance for rural communities to have a voice in Olympia for rural schools. As a Democrat, Adrianne’s voice will be heard in the legislature on issues affecting North Central Washington and rural schools.
When she is elected as our new state representative, Adrianne will be working to increase funding for rural schools, school nurses and counselors.
She will work to fix the broken school-funding formula and prioritize investments in public education that increase opportunities for all students. All children deserve a solid education, and being a mother herself, Adrianne will work to achieve that for all families.
Additionally, Adrianne will build pipelines to and through college for first generation and low-income students. She will work to increase funding for community and technical colleges and promote apprenticeships. Apprenticeship and trade programs are critical pathways to stable, fair employment for young people and workers.
Our young people in North Central Washington deserve to have a voice for their futures in the State Legislature. Let Adrianne Moore be that voice!
Mary Peterson
East Wenatchee
Schrier supports Vietnam-era vets
As a veteran of the Vietnam War, I would like to offer my strong support for the reelection of Dr. Kim Schrier.
My two brothers and I are proud of our military service during the Vietnam era. One of my brothers has a 100 percent injury-related disability as a result of his service.
Consequently, we are all keenly aware of state and national legislation, and leadership support, that impacts veterans and their families. Dr. Schrier has demonstrated this support.
Congresswoman Schrier has the distinct honor of being a Commemorative Partner for the Department of Defense’s 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War. According to her staff, Washington state is home to over 500,000 veterans, with roughly 50,000 in the 8th District.
During her time serving the 8th District, Congresswoman Schrier continually supported significant increases in funding to address many of the challenges facing the Veterans Administration (VA) and investments to support mental health and suicide prevention programs, opioid treatment, housing, rural health care and caregiver support.
Specifically, her staff says these increases in funding included: $10.3 billion for Mental Health Care, including $313 million for suicide prevention outreach; $504 million for Opioid Abuse Prevention; $1.9 billion for Homeless Assistance Programs; $84 million for Whole Health Initiatives — a program focused on both social and physical health and creative healthy habits.
Congresswoman Schrier has demonstrated her authentic commitment to veterans and their families. She has my strong support and appreciation.
Gene Sharratt
East Wenatchee
Vote for Schrier
Last week, in a meeting with farmers and food banks I was reminded how lucky we are the in the 8th District to have Kim Schrier as our member of Congress.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss how farms and families could better connect to ensure that everyone in our community had enough food to eat and that our farms had the resources they needed to stay in business during the pandemic. I have seen Congresswoman Schrier in a number of these type of meetings and have been impressed with her ability to genuinely listen, quickly grasp the essence of a problem, reconcile differing viewpoints and follow up with a plan of action that helps our community. In today’s partisan politics this type of action is rare.
Over the last two years Kim has shown that she puts people over politics. In Washington, D.C., she routinely “crosses the aisle” to work on ways to develop solutions to our nation’s most challenging problems. She does this locally as well. For example, she has worked with neighboring members of Congress on legislation like the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
This act is designed to address of one of America’s as well as our areas most pressing labor problems. Her ability to build bridges on an interpersonal level plus her tireless work ethic, I believe, explain her success in addressing our districts challenges.
As the only member of Congress from the Pacific Northwest on the House Agriculture committee, we are fortunate that she is involved in the substantive conversations about forest health and wildfire mitigation that are so important to our area. Her science background and her ability to work with a variety of different types of people are vital in these discussions.
In my job, I meet and work with many members of Congress from both parties across the country. Kim Schrier is one of the best that I have have the privilege of working with on a regular basis. For these reasons, I encourage you to join me in supporting Kim Schrier for Congress!
Clark Hansen
Wenatchee
Vote Dale England to preserve neighborhoods
I am urging Chelan County residents to vote for Dale England for District 3 Chelan County commissioner.
One big difference between Dale and his opponent is his support for new common-sense rules for short-term rentals (STRs) in the unincorporated residential areas within Chelan County.
For those not familiar with this issue, the growth of STRs in residential areas of the county has been nothing short of explosive, especially in areas such as Leavenworth and Manson.
This means turning random portions of single-family residential neighborhoods into tourist housing. The current Chelan County Commission is working to finalize rules that will limit growth in the number of STRs in the county going forward, but there is no guarantee that these rules will be approved prior to the end of the year.
Study after study has shown that the proliferation of STRs in a community lowers housing affordability and pushes low- and middle-income workers out of the area.
Furthermore, allowing single-family houses in residential neighborhoods to become STRs degrades the livability and cohesiveness of those neighborhoods. Although STRs provide profits for the owners (many of whom do not even live in Chelan County), residents in neighborhoods are the ones that suffer the negative consequences.
Imagine living next-door to an STR filled to capacity with intoxicated, noisy tourists week after week; many in Chelan County are already living this nightmare.
Dale England supports rules that would reign in the currently-uncontrolled proliferation of STRs in residential neighborhoods, provide for health and safety requirements, and gradually return overburdened neighborhoods back over to full-time residents.
For the preservation of residential neighborhoods in Chelan County, please vote for Dale England.
Brian Patterson
Manson