Tom Dent is a man of his word
When I first met Tom Dent he was doorbelling and educating the public on the reasons why he was running for office and how he would advocate on behalf of all the people he represents.
It’s clearly obvious, Tom is passionate about his calling and his actions in having a strong work ethic emulates a holy presence.
Tom actually is a man of his word and he genuinely cares to work with all people.
If Tom is not advocating on our behalf in Olympia during session, he’s spending time with his family, working on his ranch, attending meetings, meeting and talking to people and either directing them to the proper agency or helping move mountains to make this world a better place.
I am so proud of all of Tom’s accomplishments he has achieved throughout his life and during his time being our 13th District representative.
Historically, Tom has achieved some of the highest success in passing bills during turbulent and party division times. Multiple bills he has sponsored not only passed with bipartisan support, but unanimously. To be able to ascertain such noble quests, during these most unprecedented times, is most highly commendable.
I can’t imagine someone speaking unkind about or being mean spirited to Tom, because if you actually knew Tom you would know he is really a great guy. That’s why I always tell him what I tell myself: Don’t worry if they don’t like you, not everyone can have great taste. It is your character shining, kid, and their character showing.
If you want a working representative with strong morals, a strong work ethic, compassionate heart, a genuine what you see is what you get kind of person, someone who will stand strong and fight for what he believes in, what his conscience says is right, then Tom Dent is most definitely your kind of guy!
I encourage everyone to vote for Tom Dent 2020 for 13th District representative. I also encourage everyone to vote educated so please check out tomdent.us and see for yourself why Tom Dent is the smart choice.
Elisia Dalluge
Moses Lake
Support Tom Dent
I have never been one to follow politics very much. That is, until I became acquainted with Tom Dent.
In life, a person is likely to know others at various levels. First you know their name, who they are and what they do. Then you may develop a casual acquaintance, followed by serious acquaintance, friendship and finally a serious friendship.
By the time you become a “serious acquaintance,” you have a firm idea of the character of that person. I am speaking of Rep. Tom Dent, District 13.
I have known Tom for many of years, beginning with mutual membership in Grant County Horse Association.
I think he was a crop duster then. Even then Tom was involved in the welfare of the agriculture industry. It only followed that he run for state office to promote and improve whatever affected agriculture.
I would say that Tom started out as a name that I knew. Over the years he and his wife Dayna have become serious acquaintances/friends. I know that Tom is true to his roots. He is a face-to-face representative of the people. He knows agriculture. He knows what it takes to improve agriculture.
I would stand by his honesty and integrity in a heartbeat.
Wanda Holloway
Moses Lake