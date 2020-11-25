Recognizing William Orval
I would like to add an addendum to the brief obituary published in the Nov. 21 Wenatchee World recognizing William Orval “W.O.”
Phillips who passed away Nov. 12. W.O. (Willie to many of us) was a valued employee of the Wenatchee Valley Clinic for over 40 years.
W.O. was hired by long time WVC administrator Win Baker who recognized that despite some special needs, W.O. could make a significant contribution to our clinic and that he did.
He was a “jack of all trades,” performing many tasks around the clinic. And he did them well.
But there was one self-defined task that Willie himself developed. It was the spontaneous smiling greeting each employee received when you arrived for work or if your paths crossed during the day — “How You?” And of course, as one of the longest career employees at the clinic, he was well known to many of our patients as well, and they received the same warm welcome.
So he was more than just an employee, he was also our Ambassador of Good Will.
I know that any of the “older” WVC employees who read his obit and perhaps see this note will all join me saying, “We are thankful W.O. that you were a part of our lives.
We know you are now in HIS hands.”
Gerald Gibbons
Wenatchee
Can Republicans carry on?
How did President Trump manage to lower the cost of insulin and epipens?
He had no help that I can see. Can the Republicans please carry on in the right direction without President Trump? If not, it doesn’t really do much good to vote.
Do not be afraid to stand up to the “Democrats.”
Nancy Roullier
Tonasket
Voting shenanigans?
Though we haven’t had any reports of voter issues in Washington state, it may be just because people are keeping quiet.
If you know of any such thing occurring I’d suggest contacting your local voter’s precinct at your courthouse, and write a letter to the editor yourself, as I don’t think our attorney general will look into it or do anything about it.
Jim Fleming
Quincy
Profiles of Courage
Amidst the last week’s hullabaloo over the election and with its emotional finger pointing, there stand several examples of non-partisan Profiles in Courage.
The head of the country’s cyber security Christopher Krebs was fired.
This Trump administration appointed official was fired for not just doing his job, but doing his job well. His efforts along with colleagues kept Putin and other foreign propaganda in check, as well as providing the necessary domestic security.
His statement of, “The most secure election in American History,” put him into direct confrontation with the president, and so he was terminated through a Tweet (not courageous at all).
The Georgia Secretary of State, Raffensberger, a lifelong Republican, stood up to challenges of voter fraud and demands to eliminate certain votes. He held steadfast to his oath of office and courageously amidst personal threats, let the voters speak for themselves, as his state timely did the required recount.
Then, what of all the dedicated Republican poll watchers who were in the rooms in all the different voting venues of our country? They were doing their committed job of watching the vote counting, only to be nullified by comments of the president and his administration, who allege that Republicans were denied access.
“Hey, what am I chopped liver?” How about “Thank you’s” instead of ignoring their presence.
Lastly, consistent Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the CDC. — he tells the truth of the COVID case numbers, the truth of the availability of safe vaccines, and the truth about capricious behaviors that have allowed this terrible disease to grab such a terrible hold on our country (and now our county… check the recent data).
Thanks to you all for putting our country’s interests first, true “Profiles in Courage.”
Lawrence Witt
Omak
Postal Service has earned our thanks
I want to give a shout out commendation to the U.S. Postal Service and their “essential workers.”
This is one of, if not the best-run U. S. government agencies. I just dropped off about 30 Christmas letters at the post office.
They are being sent to friends and family throughout the United States. I have no doubt they will reach their destination.
How great is that? These workers all deserve our thanks and gratitude for the work they do.
Jim Brown
East Wenatchee
Mask up people
Since the early part of this year, we have been hearing about COVID and our current president quickly made it political and all about him.
Some realized right away COVID was something serious that needed immediate attention and wanted to learn how to protect themselves and those around them. Then, some people chose to believe their cult leader Trump who said COVID was a hoax thought up by Democrats trying to take him down.
The Democrats were so influential with their hoax they convinced the entire world to willingly lie about overcrowded hospitals with snowflake emergency teams letting people die and blaming it on COVID.
Trump finally had to admit there may have been a couple of deaths wrongly blamed on COVID but it would all go away with warmer weather. He continues to make fun of COVID-19 and those wearing masks even after contracting it himself.
With lie after lie and denial after denial, he told us COVID wouldn’t even be discussed come November 4th. The truth is COVID is real and our state is one of many suffering because of it.
The daily death count has been staggering and heart wrenching. Yet, there are still people thinking not wearing a mask is somehow patriotic and they are just asserting their rights while proudly trying to stick it to Inslee.
There is nothing to be proud of or patriotic about not wearing a mask. The news continues to show groups of people flying their Trump flags letting everyone know they are proudly assembling without masks.
Wake up and listen to the overworked and exhausted nurses/physicians begging us to please wear our masks. Wake up and realize you are the reason our struggling business owners have been asked to shut down again. Our businesses are the ones being unfairly blamed because of careless unmasked people and COVID deniers not taking precautions to protect themselves and others.
The businesses and health care workers are the ones you are sticking it to.
COVID is real so do your part and wear a mask or stay home.
Teresa Jahnke
Malaga