How did ‘woke’ become a derogatory term?
We increasingly hear the term “woke” these days in both our national news and locally. But can anyone sincerely articulate its meaning?
This last summer, door-bellers for the Republican Party handed me literature comparing the wokeness of the opposition to the Christianity of their own candidates. Which is curious.
Because “woke” by definition, is fundamentally “concern for social justice — a concern for racial, ethnic, gender, and economic justice, as in concern for the “least of us,” as the original Christian once said.
So how “woke” has become a derogatory term escapes me, and perhaps a good Republican Christian can offer clarification.
William Lindstrom
Wenatchee
Tax the rich
The rich bellyache loudly today that it would be un-American to raise their income taxes. Turns out the opposite is true. It has always been very American to tax the rich.
The design of the original federal income tax program in 1913 fired up the working class for a long time because it protected the working class.
One award-winning historian says, “It was expected that income taxes would be levied to ‘soak the rich.’” That totally happened because the corporate income tax was the first step of the federal income tax, starting in 1909. The tax on ordinary income that was started in 1913 was sold and designed to impact only the rich. It was to be “for the benefit of the common man,” since “those taxes would never be collected from ordinary individuals.”
Once those taxes began to be levied on “ordinary” folks, their share was kept very low, and it always went progressively much higher for the rich, usually into the 60-90% range. And the economy still did very well throughout those many decades.
The rich have hidden the actual history of the federal income tax. Don’t believe them for a second that they can’t bear to be taxed higher than 37% today.
Get an education people.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
(Chelan County summer resident)
Legislature considers remedies as healthcare workforce issues continue
Some patients in Washington state, like most others, are experiencing the alarming effects of our country’s healthcare workforce shortage. In addition, our hospitals are struggling to meet increased demand for care and facing unprecedented financial woes. Washington hospitals collectively lost nearly $2 billion in the first half of 2022.
The COVID-19 crisis and subsequent limitations on healthcare brought home how detrimental delays in surgical care can be for patients. Our state’s hospitals also rely on those surgeries for their financial foundations.
Meeting the surgical needs our rural and urban communities, requires anesthesia staff for elective and non-elective surgeries. Unfortunately, between 2019 and 2020, nearly 200 anesthesiologists left Washington. Enhance Healthcare Consulting estimates a 5-10% shortage of anesthesia providers. Without anesthesia providers, operating rooms cannot function.
There is a way to help. Washington’s Department of Health (DOH) conducted a study last year on licensing of Certified Anesthesiologist Assistants (CAAs). CAAs are licensed and function as part of an Anesthesia Care Team under the supervision of a physician anesthesiologist. The DOH collected thousands of comments from the public, reviewed data on safety and efficacy of CAAs, and reviewed CAA curricula at medical schools around the country. The DOH concluded by recommending legislative support for CAA licensure in Washington.
Allowing CAAs to be licensed to practice in our state would bring more health care practitioners into the workforce, provide needed staff to get patients their surgeries, and take pressure off our struggling facilities. Twenty other states have figured this out and have licensed CAAs. It’s time for Washington to follow suit.
Patients can make a difference by encouraging their state legislatures to support Washington State House Bill 1038 and Senate Bill 5184. For more information on CAAs, visit anesthetist.org/about-caas.
Dr. Tim Clement, Physician Anesthesiologist
Wenatchee