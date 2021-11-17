Remembering veterans on Veterans Day
Nov. 11, 1921 was the first Veterans Day. Armistice Day, as it was then called, was set aside by Congress to honor the veterans of World War I and marked the fourth anniversary of the signing of the Armistice with Germany.
In June 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill to honor all veterans on that day and the holiday was officially renamed Veterans Day.
Because of our veterans, we are united and live our lives in freedom, enjoying the rights guaranteed by our Constitution. Some may think Veterans Day commemorates great victories or honors great war heroes or glorifies war.
Veterans Day honors our citizen soldiers, the millions of Americans who served and are still serving their country when asked and the thousands who have died.
Since the Revolutionary War, ordinary young citizens have quietly put their affairs in order, kissed their families goodbye and put on uniforms. That takes courage when you’re only 18-20 years old and filled with hopes and dreams and plans for the future.
Because of their sacrifice & courage, our country is free today. Because of them, we have the rights and privileges we have always held more dear. Freedom is not a cheap commodity. Throughout our nation’s history, veterans have paid a heavy price. That is why we honor them.
As we celebrate Veterans Day, keep in mind the enormous debt we owe to the veterans of this nation.
It is the veteran, not the preacher, who has given us freedom of religion.
It is the veteran, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech.
It is the veteran, not the campus organizer, who has given us the freedom to assemble.
It is the veteran, not the politician, who has given us the right to vote.
It is the veteran, not the protester, who has given us the right to burn the flag.
It is the veteran, who lives by, respects & salutes the flag, who serves under the flag, whose coffin is draped by the flag.
— Author unknown
Please take the time to locate and personally thank the veterans within your family, neighborhood & community. They are the true American heroes.
Linda Ingraham President
Cashmere American Legion Auxiliary
Red, white and blue Christianity
Living outside Wenatchee my attention to the hotly contested school board elections was cursory at best.
A conversation with an elderly gentleman sharpened my focus. His concerns (which I don’t share,) included schools in his area teaching critical race theory, teaching a disrespect for the Constitution, and a plethora of unpatriotic ideas that will have severe consequences for our youth and America.
This kindly gentleman fears a slide toward communism, an old but successful trope.
There seems to be a campaign afoot to go back to a simpler time when people with different sexual desires, or different racial backgrounds, or religion, were segregated, or forced into the closet, or at the very least knew their place.
This is a comfortable place for many Americans as our society shifts to a darker shade from majority white. Check out the Patriot Church online to get a jolt of red, white, and blue Christianity.
Recently, the Wall Street Journal, a pillar of economic and conservative thought, tarnished their reputation by publishing a letter written by the former President filled with his usual fabrications about the election, wrapped in a blanket of entitlement and grievance, even though the Journal knows full well this false diatribe is damaging our democracy. (To their credit the Journal later fact checked the letter’s dubious claims.)
Not to be outdone Fox News will air a flick produced by Tucker Carlson concerning Jan. 6 called “Patriot Purge.” Truth and accuracy have never been Tucker’s strong suit and the production will lionize the rioters as true patriots. Fox News is distancing themselves from Tucker’s latest fiction.
Twisting facts to serve a political agenda is a growing problem, bigger than most of us fully understand. As if global warming weren’t enough to worry about, extreme conservatives, and other likeminded souls promote distrust in government, public schools, and science, many would like to ban all abortions, limit easy access to voting, and promote threats of physical violence for those who dare disagree.
I would recommend the book “The People’s Constitution” by John Kowal and Wilfred Codrington as an antidote to this radical agenda.
Connie Fliegel
Quincy