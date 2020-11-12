Halloween is changing
What is today’s purpose for Halloween? To herald the arrival of fall? To pay homage to the dead? To support costume makers and fill the pockets of candy makers or dentists?
It seems it has no real purpose anymore but to oblige mild adult fantasy and provide an excuse for grown-ups to act out.
Kids don’t seem to get to have the fun. But it used to be fun, dressing to be an aspired to or revered or maligned character and traipsing through welcoming neighborhoods to meet with others and gather sweets.
I think covid has claimed yet another victim. Any brave parents who still took their kids “trick or treating” have certainly put away the holiday in the face of covid if they hadn’t already.
It’s sad really. I used to enjoy seeing the masked and painted faces and fun costumes at my front door. But rarely in the past few years has anyone but teens showed up and threatened me with tricks if I had no treats. This year, not even a teen.
But it was impossible to get to the dog park at 3:30 and I heard that there was a community Halloween event somewhere on the way to the end of Worthen, but I didn’t have the patience to get past the string of backed up cars on Fifth to get my dog there.
My point?
What are we celebrating and who actually gets to enjoy it? I’ve heard numerous adults say it is their favorite holiday but they are referring to themselves playing dress up and attending adult gatherings long after the kids are in a sugar coma and/or in bed.
Kids aren’t getting what Halloween is masked for, and I fear all that is left for them now will be to dress up for school or a “trunk or treat” gathering. They won’t have the social side of Halloween — just the sugar side. Maybe as times change, the way we enjoy things, we should also change the name, to “no gatherween.”
Makes me sad for the kids.
Sharon Muir
Wenatchee
Time to get tough on wearing masks
Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the world’s population has been encouraged to wear masks in public when in the proximity of others.
Investigations have now concluded that well-fitting face coverings are indeed the best way to curb the spread of the virus when people are near each other. More significant than monitoring surfaces.
The Wenatchee World has published numerous letters from citizens, community leaders and health officers appealing to our senses of protecting community and family, patriotism and solidarity with a life of restrictions on the West Coast during World War II. All true, and any one surely an impetus for wearing an appropriate face covering. And yet.
Eight months into a horrible disease that continues to run rampant in this country and further threaten our community, there are those without breathing difficulty who refuse to properly cover their faces if they can get away with not doing so. The symbolic veil, thin cloths, plastic shields and coverings below the nose and mouth don’t count.
It appears there is only one thing that will convince the mask refusers: Deny access to what they want. Specifically, enforcing the mandate such that they can not shop, dine, exercise, watch or ride unless their faces are appropriately covered.
If our community is to avoid succumbing to the recent surge and predicted horrors of the winter months, all business owners and employees will need to be convinced that denying access, not “going easy,” will result in the best chance of their survival. And they need to feel empowered, not intimidated, to do so. In addition, our own Chelan-Douglas Health District needs to figure out how to impose large fines on the chain and big-box stores who do not comply.
In reality, there is no appealing to the sensibilities of those who cling to the absurdity that infecting other people is their constitutional right or a protected individual freedom.
Nor those who refute science in favor of what suits them. Denying access to what they want is the only way to protect others from them and them from themselves.
Maureen Stivers
Wenatchee
Do the right thing: Wear a mask
Mask: To wear or not to wear. That is the question.
I thought for a minute that we might be getting the virus under control. It seems like that is not going to happen and it’s getting worse.
Why?
No masks.
Because it’s a government hoax, its no worse than the flu, it is interfering with Constitutional rights to “free speech,” “freedom of religion,” “freedom to associate,” “freedom to bear arms” and on and on.
What about the freedom of people to not die from this virus that you do not take seriously? 800 every day at least. Oh, those are just old people right? 10 years old, 16 years old. Yep, they’re old. And people die every day anyway right?. This is not any worse that past years. But what happens when flu season gets here?
Along with the deaths it is also having an enormous impact on our economy. So, what can we do about those last two things? Maybe we could wear a mask. Oh, but what about all those rights I don’t have with a mask on?
What is the problem? We wear masks at Halloween, New Year’s Eve and any masquerade party. The dentist office, nail salons, operating rooms all have mask requirements.
Everyone is saying the same thing, put the mask on wash your hands and do your part to get this under control.
Please. I am sick of this and by not doing the right thing, nothing is going to change. Why is that so hard to understand?
Andrea Lutes
Wenatchee