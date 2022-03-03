New and improved trucker protest
The most recent trucker protest in Canada was impressive in focusing attention on freedom, liberty, and government overreach. As it played out, we saw the government remove the truckers and their trucks (rigs) by force using martial law tactics.
Here is a far more effective, safer and immediate way for truckers to protest. Protesting truckers should simply park their trucks in a safe location at their home or business and keep the ignition off. By doing so, instantly all shipping in the country would stop.
Fully 80% of all goods in our United States are delivered by truck. The impact of this type of trucker strike would be immediate, devastating, and would command our full attention. Bulk delivery stoppage to Amazon, FedEX, and UPS warehouses would be crippling.
Where would we get our toilet paper?
Such a strike would be eco-friendly too!
Truckers would not suffer damage to rigs, consuming resources to repair; would not consume any fuel, therefore clearing the air; and would not hamper commuter movements causing them to burn more fuel. Martial law would be ineffective in that it could not legislate a mind change for the truckers.
So there, truckers rule (if they really want to)!
Mike Sherer
Manson
Call us if you have yarn to donate
I want to thank Ian Dunn for his informative article about The Hat Project last week! We are always in need of yarn. In the event, that someone has yarn to donate you can reach us at (509) 387-1721. Thank you in advance.
Aïda Bound, MSW
Wenatchee
Reconsider vaccination decision
This is in response to a letter to the editor from Manson
Mr. or Ms. Giffen, please recognize that you only received your K-12 education after you were administered several required vaccines. The vaccine you are objecting to is in response to a newer worldwide pandemic. Perhaps you should change your field of study to pandemic diseases. Then with newfound knowledge you might be qualified to question being vaccinated.
In the meantime, please give additional consideration to getting vaccinated as WSU requires.
Steve Anderson
Wenatchee
Putin’s biggest admirer
If nothing else, the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought most of the Divided States of America together. By and large, the Blues and the Reds seem to agree that the Russkies have no business in staging this attack, and that their president Putin is overwhelmingly guilty of mass murder and world disruption. Indications are that even many, if not most of his own citizens think he is dead wrong as indicated by street demonstrations while they now suffer through financial and other difficulties in their own daily lives. .
However, when it comes to taking sides, perhaps Putin’s most notorious admirer is one Donald J. Trump, who recently characterized Vlad as “smart” and a “genius,” in that he (Putin) was able to fabricate the perfect lie to justify this invasion. Of course, this may have something to do with the Russians’ help in getting him (Trump) elected in ‘16.
But if there were a lying contest, Trump would be among the few on the world stage that could give Putin a good run for his money (e.g., “The Big Lie” vs. “We Will Not Invade”). Note further Putin’s claim that he will “de-nazify” the Ukraine. This coming from a hardcore right-wing autocrat who is hell-bent on expanding his borders in a blatant power grab, a la Hitler c. 1939- 40. (Aside: The president of the Ukraine is Jewish.)
Although Trump is now out of office and holds no legal standing, he still has an army of followers who apparently worship him as their savior, so his words do carry weight. All of these lies — both those of Putin and Trump — in a different context could be considered hilarious — great material for late-night TV. But coming from those wielding such power, there are serious consequences. Unfortunately, truth hardly matters for either of them. And when dealing with power-crazed tyrants in this day and age, with nukes on the table, the future of the entire human race and planet earth are at risk. It appears that a few of our so-called leaders have led us into a no-win situation.
Larry Glickfeld
Wenatchee