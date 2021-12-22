Cop26 fails
If you could choose only one source that most significantly impacts climate change, would it be:
a) burning fossil fuels
b) meat and dairy consumption
c) deforestation
d) having more babies
If you answered “d”, you’re way ahead of any discussion at the recent COP26, where over-population was barely mentioned — if at all. In simplistic terms, more babies results in more people. which results in more greenhouse emissions on this planet.
Many climate scientists agree that we’re currently on track for a 2.7C average temperature increase in the coming years — well above the 1.5C recommended maximum for keeping our planet relatively stable. I certainly agree that we need to limit the burning of fossil fuels, reduce meat consumption, plant more trees than we remove, etc, but why not cut back our human numbers as well? This is a serious problem that we need to fight on all fronts, and 8 billion humans on the planet is just not sustainable.
Although we’ve already dropped below the 2.1 replacement value of live births per woman in much of the developed world., reducing our population is another matter, and we need to get the developing nations on board. This could be accomplished with some combination of financial incentives along with widespread availability of birth control measures. First, we need to permanently do away with the Global Gag Rule — the one that eliminates much foreign aid or other funding for entities or nations that even mention the word abortion to women in early stages of pregnancy, while also making birth control devices extremely difficult to come by (go figure, do those who favor such policies even have an inkling of where babies come from?). And the U.N. could offer financial incentives to women who complete their likely child-bearing years while having given birth to no more than one child.
As long as the population issue is off the table in regards to COP policy, it will be up to Ma Nature to resolve it by the likes of starvation, disease, war, and other forms of human suffering. We can do better than that.
Larry Glickfeld
Wenatchee
Electric heating costs are similar to methane heating
The Wenatchee World recently ran an opinion article (Don Brunell: Ban Inslee’s natural gas ban) with statements which I find incorrect or misleading.
For example, in regards to SB 1084, the article states “Prohibiting natural gas is expensive for home and building owners many of whom installed…”
SB 1084 would eliminate on-site fossil fuel combustion for space heating and water heating in new construction in order to reduce climate impacts. Buildings account for almost 40% of U.S. CO2 emissions. SB 1084 would only affect new construction, not already installed equipment. But most important, heat pumps benefit both the environment and occupants. Homeguide.com provides comparisons and concludes,” Heat pumps lower electricity bills by $300 to $1,500 annually, saving 30-70% on energy costs. Heat pumps are 2 to 3 times more efficient than furnaces, and pay themselves back in energy savings within 5 to 12 years.”
Heat pumps are inexpensive to run, repairs are cheaper and they typically last longer than methane (natural gas) furnaces. Heat pumps have no threat of methane leaks, explosions or carbon monoxide.
For those wanting air conditioning, heat pumps cost less. For those not wanting air conditioning, any additional initial cost is small especially when part of the home construction cost thus leveraged with the home loan. SB 1084 would decrease energy demand and greenhouse gas production while slowing the increase in climate disasters. SB 1084 would provide savings for businesses, renters and homeowners.
Kristin Edmark
Battle Ground
New homes like these are out of place in Leavenworth
In January 2020, a house on Prospect Street in Leavenworth sitting on a lot that was 76 feet wide was sold. In March of this year, the lot was subdivided into two lots, each 38 feet wide.
The existing house and garage were demolished. On April 26, 2021, a building permit was issued by the city of Leavenworth for an SFR (Single Family Residence) and an ADU (Auxiliary Dwelling Unit) on each lot.
Each SFR is to be three stories, for a height of 34 feet, towering over the neighboring houses, blocking views of hills to the east. In addition, windows on the west sides of the western SFR and ADU will have windows that look down on our once-private back yard. The SFRs will be out of scale for the neighborhood.
Such skinny, tall houses would not seem out of place in an urban setting such as Seattle, but in the Bavarian Village of Leavenworth they stick out like two sore thumbs! We hasten to add that the near-constant pounding and sawing eight hours a day, seven days a week (even on Sunday, the so-called day of rest) gets old pretty fast! To top it off, the pounding and sawing continued even on Thanksgiving Day!
Wes and Joanie Aman
Leavenworth
U.S. lacks border policy
Recent news of high incidence of COVID in populations of “color” brings into focus our federal border policy, or rather, our lack of such policy.
Apparently hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of foreign nationals have immigrated illegally with many more lined up at the border waiting to steal in.
And why not?
Clearly the US of A is the best place to be.
However, continued wholesale dilution of our national persona is not the pathway to prosperity.
Quite frankly, just not enough resources to go around.
Printing money is not the answer.
Progressive management of the economy, together with liberal border policy, has us on track to a rapidly inflating currency, together with millions of uneducated, non-English speaking, new residents.
Please stop illegal immigration into our country.
Mike Scott
East Wenatchee
Be safe for the holidays: do something about impaired driving
For many of us, the holidays mean coming home. With all the joys of being reunited with family and friends, you might also be figuring out how to avoid certain topics of conversation with people you love but don’t always agree with. It’s OK if you change the subject when Uncle Ron starts telling you about his most recent alien encounter, but one topic that can’t be ignored if it shows up is impaired driving.
If you’re at a gathering where someone intends to drive impaired, the greatest gift you can give them this holiday season is an alternative to driving. Impaired drivers make up a small portion of drivers on our roads (in a Washington study of nighttime drivers, only two percent of drivers had a BAC over .05), but impaired driving was a factor in 60 percent of all traffic fatalities last year.
Most of us agree that it’s unacceptable to drive impaired by alcohol or other drugs, and most of us, when in a situation to intervene, take action to prevent impaired driving. That might look like giving someone a ride, ordering a cab or ride share, letting them sleep on your couch, or even calling 911 if your offers go unaccepted. It might feel uncomfortable to come between an impaired friend and their car, but it’s a heroic act that can save lives. And we can always use more heroes.
Eveline Roy
East Wenatchee
Region 12 Target Zero Manager
NCW Young Voters: The future of our democracy is in good hands
Looking back on the 2021 election year, I am amazed by and so grateful for the work done by the young Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Leavenworth area leaders of NCW Young Voters.
Since August of 2020, a group of 27 of our local young citizens has produced 27 remarkable public official-candidate-voter forums, viewable on youtube or the NCW Young Voters website. These moderated video forums, 45 to 75 minutes in length, offered voters a superb view into the hearts and minds of their elected officials and candidates for public office.
Their work has included interviews of our 12th Legislative District officials and candidates; Washington Secretary of State candidates; Chelan County Commissioner candidates; the mayors of Wenatchee and Leavenworth; Wenatchee, Eastmont and Leavenworth School Board candidates in the primary and general elections; and Wenatchee and Leavenworth City Council candidates.
The non-partisan public service to our democracy by these young people of North Central Washington should be a source of great pride for us all. I join many people of NCW in saying congratulations on a job done well done to all the moderators and to those who worked on the thoughtful and incisive questions for the forums. Our future looks bright with these great young leaders at work for us!
Diane Young
East Wenatchee
Thank you for an unexpected gift
In this country of COVID and turmoil I want to thank an angel among us.
I was shopping at the Wenatchee Walmart last Thursday, Dec. 2nd, buying more than usual because snow was predicted. When I got to the checkout stand there were several people in front of me. When I got up to my turn a lovely lady in front of me stood at the cash-out area as the checker started scanning my groceries. I thought something was wrong because the checker was checking my groceries while the lady was still there. I asked what was going on and the checker said, “She is paying for your groceries” and the lady in front of me said “Merry Christmas” to me.
I know there are many people who needed that wonderful gesture more than me, but I just want to say to that beautiful and exceptional lady from Tonasket “Thank you so much.”
Peggy Baker
Wenatchee