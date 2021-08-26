Surprised that Confluence employees were not already vaccinated
I was surprised to hear Confluence made vaccines mandatory for all their employees. I wasn’t surprised they were making the vaccine mandatory. I was surprised that all of their employees weren’t already vaccinated.
The bigger surprise was that some of the employees were protesting having to be vaccinated using the worn-out excuse of “my body — my choice.” I then wondered if I had come in contact with any of these employees and not been told. I also wondered how these same people could look some of their co-workers in the eyes knowing they have been begging people to get vaccinated.
I think it’s a real slap in the face to the co-workers getting burnt out and frustrated by people not listening to how serious this new delta variant is. With the delta variant running wild through the unvaccinated, anyone coming in close contact with another person for any reason should have to get vaccinated.
There would be a lot of angry people but at least then we might stand a chance of knocking this virus out before it mutates again. For months now, people have had the option of getting vaccinated for the greater good. They have also been bribed with money and other fun stuff; and yet, we still have those who choose to stubbornly dig in their heels on getting vaccinated.
I would agree people have the right to choose not to be vaccinated if they never left their house, but once they are in public they take the risk of getting sick or getting someone else sick. When they do get sick, they then want to run to the same people they previously ignored hoping to be taken care of.
At this point, anyone who gets sick after having an opportunity to get vaccinated and ends up in the hospital should have to pay the full amount of their care without help from insurance. Or they could just stay home and treat it like the flu. I’m not directing this to the few people with weakened immune systems that aren’t healthy enough to be vaccinated.
Teresa Jahnke
Malaga
Mandates equal shortages
Dismissing economic laws always leads to bad consequences. Whether you believe in the efficacy of the vaccine or not, all should be opposed to mandating its use.
This is because by mandating its use, we will have shortages of the employees that its use is required for employment. Human action is the driver of economic law and the action that some people have decided on is that the shot mandate is a hill they are willing to die on.
Meaning, they would rather be fired or quit than to get the jab. What do you think your community will look like with 4-5% fewer teachers? 10% fewer police officers? Would you be concerned if you had an emergency and the state of Washington had 12% fewer EMTs? What would happen if 15% of doctors and hospital support staff were to leave the state of Washington for Idaho, Montana, or Utah?
Do you think you’d still get the quality of care you are accustomed to?
Think this couldn’t possibly happen, think again.
The Houston Methodist Hospital mandated the shot in June and fired 150 nurses who refused to get it. They are now facing staffing issues and are overwhelmed with patients.
Unfortunately, these worker shortages would only be the beginning. All of these careers require years of education and training. The generation that would fill the openings, that aren’t interested in getting the jab, will find employment in different fields or in a different state. The unseen consequences of this mandate has me concerned about what the state will look like in the months and years to come.
Alan Baerlocher
Quincy
Quit whining and make your choices
Lots of choices. People say the governor should not mandate things and take away their personal choices.
He is not taking away their choices but is offering them an endless amount of personal choices. They may choose to send their kids to school in masks or choose to home school them. They can choose to wear a mask and go shopping or choose to shop on line and have everything delivered. They can choose to wear a mask and go to bars and restaurants or choose to not wear a mask and stay home. State employees can choose to wear a mask or they can choose termination rather than wear a mask.
They can choose to believe the scientists or they can choose to believe all the whacko stuff you can find online. They have lots of choices and so do I. If they choose to not help stop the spread of a virus that kills , then I choose to avoid them like the plague. So quit whining and make your choices.
Blake Murray
Wenatchee