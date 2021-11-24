Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

There’s a solution to staffing shortage

The shortage is causing problems for the stores and customers all over the country.

Why is there a shortage of workers?

No doubt the fact that we have lost nearly three quarters of a million workers to COVID is the biggest problem. It doesn’t matter that the COVID has thinned the workforce or other problems have made employees in short supply, everyone is suffering from the shortage.

There also seems that the country has an additional problem at the same time, the several thousand foreigners sitting just across the Southern border trying gain entrance to the land of “milk and honey” and looking for a chance to get jobs earn a living.

It seems to me that a very sensible plan would be to bring those who want to work and are of good character into the country under conditions set up by the U.S.A. and help both them and the United States.

Luther Beaty

East Wenatchee

Want to write a letter to the editor? Email letters to The Safety Valve, newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com. You may also submit online at wwrld.us/letterstotheeditor.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?