The shortage is causing problems for the stores and customers all over the country.
Why is there a shortage of workers?
No doubt the fact that we have lost nearly three quarters of a million workers to COVID is the biggest problem. It doesn’t matter that the COVID has thinned the workforce or other problems have made employees in short supply, everyone is suffering from the shortage.
There also seems that the country has an additional problem at the same time, the several thousand foreigners sitting just across the Southern border trying gain entrance to the land of “milk and honey” and looking for a chance to get jobs earn a living.
It seems to me that a very sensible plan would be to bring those who want to work and are of good character into the country under conditions set up by the U.S.A. and help both them and the United States.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Remembering veterans on Veterans Day | Red, white and blue Christianity
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.