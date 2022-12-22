Top notch medical care
From the beginning ... being checked into the Emergency Room at the Mares Building, diagnosed after a CAT Scan with a perforated appendix, Ballard Ambulance ride to confluence Health Hospital and subsequent surgery in the wee hours of Sunday morning for said appendix removal ... absolutely wonderful, caring, compassionate, professional care from everyone concerned.
A very special thank you to my surgeon, Dr. Straub, and two special nurses who took such a great care of me ... Kinda and Aura.
We are blessed to have such a top notch health care in this valley. Let’s not take it for granted.
Mary Redding
Wenatchee
Hillside development: Our future beauty is slipping away
As I recently biked the Loop, I noticed again how we continue the sprawl up our pristine sage hills with new roads being cut accommodating even higher mini-mansions.
I applaud and support the efforts to purchase and save our precious valley features. However, these efforts can only do so much. As a fifth-generation family member here in the valley, I see our future beauty slipping away.
It might be time for those moving here or who have moved here these past years, to pause and think of the future we are giving our grandkids and why you moved here in the first place. As you have the land and resources, it’s totally your right to build and expand. And yet, this is a call to pause and reflect.
Do you really need that view for a very select few?
Now everyone in the valley looks up and sees roads crossing through the hills. At night, instead of seeing the stars and the glowing hills, we see house lights.
Do we really want our hills dotted with housing developments across our hills? Is this the legacy we want to leave the future generations? Could there be other eco-friendly housing options for you? These cuts are permanent and never go away.
Look at our beloved Chelan Valley now with rarely-filled homes sprawling up every hill as second vacation homes supporting the vacation-bug for the Westsiders. However, for those of us who’ve made this region our true home, it’s losing its natural beauty.
We are all in this together. So many people who come here comment on how kind and genuine they feel from our people here. True! And yet, we all take responsibility for our future. This is a plea to pause, reflect and possibly reread one of America’s classics by Thoreau, “Life in the woods.”
“I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to (face) only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”
Kim Anderson
Wenatchee
Chelan County PUD apprenticeship is a premiere program
I don’t know if other mid-Columbia PUD’s have apprentice programs like our Chelan County PUD, but Nevonne McDaniel’s Dec. 3., Wenatchee World article about that program was excellent.
Other PUD’s of Central Washington may not know what the average U.S. student’s public power I.Q. is or even care.
Many of these students may be in for a rude awakening when they graduate and move to private power areas. There may not be other elite programs like our Chelan County PUD has, but a basic teaching of how PUD’s work should be taught in all the power belt schools.
Joe Bissonnette
Cashmere
The World’s A-1 fire story missing important details
The World’s lead story (Thursday, Dec. 15) about the warehouse fire left out an important fact, reported by NCW Life: The building was being used as a marijuana grow facility.
Might that not be somewhat pertinent to the story?
The dangerous smoke the community was subjected to from the fire. The possibility that the extensive wiring required for heat and light created more potential fire source.
In a world that closely examines and questions the press, as it should after the withholding of significant facts or even complete stories (think Hunter Biden’s computer), I would think any and all facts would see the light of day in every story you print. Critical minds are led to wonder....why would you not report the current use of the building? The other news source did.
Kim Rose
East Wenatchee
