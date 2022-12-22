Top notch medical care

From the beginning ... being checked into the Emergency Room at the Mares Building, diagnosed after a CAT Scan with a perforated appendix, Ballard Ambulance ride to confluence Health Hospital and subsequent surgery in the wee hours of Sunday morning for said appendix removal ... absolutely wonderful, caring, compassionate, professional care from everyone concerned.



