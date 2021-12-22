A time for healing
A time for healing. Let this joyous holiday season be a time for healing. Instead of vaccine versus anti-vaccine and maskers versus anti-maskers, let us celebrate what we have in common.
We have more in common than what separates us. We all share a love of family, of friends and of our country. We have more in common than the media would have you believe. Discord sells papers. Do not be sucked into the black hole of hating those who may disagree with you. Let us all work together to heal the divide, our community and our country. Together we can work for the good of our community and our great country.
Blake Murray
Wenatchee
The PAC has earned our support
I would like to lend my support to the policies at the Wenatchee Performing Arts Center that have allowed the re-emergence of live shows during the pandemic and at the upcoming Columbia Chorale concert. Any unmasked singers will be both vaccinated and COVID-19 tested, a higher standard chosen due to the potential vulnerability of the older members.
Like all performing arts venues, the PAC has faced nearly insurmountable odds to remain a viable organization over the last two years. It is a testament to the tenacity of the staff, board, and numerous community volunteers and supporters that it has once again pulled through. The Wenatchee Valley Symphony tested the waters early by wearing masks and requiring all performers to be vaccinated when that became available, and Music Theater of Wenatchee had a successful and safe run of “Mamma Mia” in September, again with vaccinated performers, masks backstage, and audience members fully vaccinated. In reviewing the history of the organization, I found a wonderful fact-filled document on the website numericapac.org/about/history/ written by the late Wilfred Woods. He wrote “But in truth the success of the Performing Arts Center has rested on the determination of local citizens. They refused to be defeated, despite political downturns, the negative reputation, and the huge capital cost that faced them.”
We are called on to support an organization that has positively impacted the lives of so many by its mission “to develop an exceptional center that celebrates the arts and educates, inspires and entertains our community.”
So this season, when you are ready to step back into a public forum, realize that the PAC has carefully crafted policies to maintain everyone’s safety and to keep the curtains open and the stage lights on.
And you can support their efforts by buying tickets to upcoming performances, donating, volunteering before shows to help check proof of vaccines or COVID-19 tests, or becoming a member! Numericapac.org — hope to see you there soon!
Louise Simmons
Chelan
Social Security increase not really an increase
Well, I got my “raise” on my Social Security letter today, a 5.9% increase, which would be wonderful if it was real.
They also give you the new raised Medicare premiums to go with it. When all is said and done my Medicare went up $68. So, my big raise gets me $10. If I hadn’t changed Medicare plans I would be $30 in the hole. Thanks guys. I guess I can’t really see the point. I had to go on disability at 50. Not cause I wanted to ... five not very successful back surgeries and liver disease didn’t give me a choice.
For those who don’t know, it means you get only 60% of what you would get at 65. And that doesn’t change when they retire you off disability at 65. I don’t get any perks. I have more than $2,000 in my savings. I was told years ago if I do a “spend down” I could get food stamps, Medicare premiums paid, prescriptions free. But I have to spend all but $2,000 of my savings to get it. Which if my car dies or my furnace bites it, I am in debt.
My point? Don’t think you can retire on Social Security. Be smarter than I was. I will be working despite my physical condition for the rest of my life. I would like to see a raise some day without them taking it away again.
Brenda Ryan
East Wenatchee
Thank you to the staff at Plaza Super Jet
This is a shout out and thank you to Plaza Super Jet for all the years that you have served, helped, respected me and so many others.
A special thanks to Wiley who takes my orders and listens to my gripes — especially about him! To Michelle who never ceases to give me lip and I return it. To Trina who is so kind and to Stanley who told me about Zoi Honey Greek Yogurt.
To all the staff who unceasingly wear their masks and assist others in every way possible: Thank you!
Aïda Bound, MSW
Wenatchee
Tax breaks are a ripoff
Politicians wonder why people of both stripes don’t trust government. Friday we found out.
The Wenatchee City Council decided to give an eight and 12-year tax break to two developers. Supposedly for 20% low-income housing. I’m not sure what is considered low income housing but $2,100 a month or $1,500 a month doesn’t seem to fit that bill.
Out of 21 units two are $750 a month which to a person making $10 to $15 dollars an hour might be considered affordable, low- income. The other guy who developed the units on Stella Avenue didn’t have to come up with any low income housing for his eight-year tax break.
So, a little math means these two developers are going to bring in about $2.4 million in rent a year and don’t have to pay any tax for eight and 12 years. Not a bad deal.
I think the people living like on Stella Avenue should be getting the tax break as this monstrous apartment building dropped literally in their backyard, destroying views, some in permanent shade the character of the block lost forever. Maybe this developer should compensate these folks for loss of value in their properties.
All the money lost to schools, I would suggest the next time a school bond comes out begging for more money, maybe stop by the city council and ask them.
Makes me wonder if political contributions affected this decision.
Outrageous ripoff.
Thomas Repass
Wenatchee