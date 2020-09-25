In a parallel universe, this would be comical
There you go again, Mr. POTUS: So many of your spontaneous thoughts and Tweets, in a parallel universe, would be downright comical. But as the “leader of the free world,” such words have consequences.
Consider that this man encourages racism and voter suppression, colludes with authoritarian dictators (see Putin, Vlad) while alienating our allies, ignores science and denies climate change while much of the country burns and gets slammed by hurricanes, and gets his national security intel not from the FBI but by watching FOX news.
Oh, and our military — all those losers and suckers. He’s even admitted to knowing the dangers of COVID-19 way back in February, while publicly calling it a hoax, assuring us that it would just disappear.
As for his recent suggestion that we should put voting to the test — voting once by mail and again in person — isn’t this a blatant case of our feared leader encouraging voters to commit felonious acts of fraud in order to prove that our elections are highly vulnerable to felonious acts of fraud?
Trump likes to accuse his detractors of hating this country. But wouldn’t someone who loves this country do his utmost to honor his military, protect his country from a deadly virus and other health maladies, keep the Russkies away while making it simple and easy for all citizens of age to vote in free and fair elections, and otherwise upholding the democratic principles of the USA?
Conversely, a leader with an obvious power-seeking agenda — one who is so full of himself that he cares only for his TV ratings and the loyalty of his staff and is not the least bit concerned about their actual qualifications, and who would deny the protections, health and rights of its citizens, often for the benefit of the wealthy — these are the characteristics of someone who grossly dislikes this country with its principles of justice and democracy for all.
As with most of these accusations, the accuser is the abuser.
Larry Glickfeld
Wenatchee
We’ve had enough of Inslee
His knee on the neck of my small business.
Kids not in school.
And now, bugs for our apples.
Enough.
Mike Scott
East Wenatchee
Does governor’s elevator go to the top floor?
When are we going to be able to control our own lives instead of listening to the garbage put out by our governor?
When our governor brings worm-infested apples to an apple county, it doesn’t look to me like his elevator goes to the top floor.
Another thing, we have been wearing these stupid masks for months now. Prove to me they have actually saved lives. They can’t.
Another thing, when you go into a store and the fans and air conditioning are going, circulating air throughout the store. What good is social distancing? You tell me. You can be 6 feet or 60 feet, it won’t make any difference.
Open up this state and let people live their lives. This is nothing but control, period!
Robert Tritle
Wenatchee
Apple maggots: Inslee should pay the penalty
Governor Inslee needs to be cited for not adhering to the law in regards to spreading apple maggots to quarantine areas.
I am new to Washington state and even I know about the quarantine. It proves one thing, that Governor Inslee has no idea what goes on in the real world and with Washington’s biggest crop, apples!
He is not above the law. He needs to be cited and pay the penalty.
Ignorance is no excuse. What else will he do and plead that he was just trying to make a good gesture?
Something else to think about when you go to the polls.
Stan Dunn
Malaga
Register to vote — and then vote!
Your Sept. 8 article about voter registration (Auditor to Short Term Rental Alliance: Vote where you live) smacks of taking a political stand, not an informational one.
Contributing to voter fraud is a simple thing to do, as fear is a great human emotion. Trump’s own presidential commission on voter fraud turned up nothing, so let’s get our community to register to vote and then vote!
Doug Mourer
Manson
Trump loves and helps our vets
I’m a Vietnam vet who contracted malaria in Vietnam, the effects of which I still deal with. One thing that’s helped steer me through life is not to believe hearsay. I judge people by their actions above anything they say or someone else says they said.
Have you noticed that in a very short time after remarks attributed to President Trump were supposedly revealed by an “anonymous source” that the hearsay report quickly spread like a pandemic to the point that you have people about to burst a vein and insisting it’s a proven and documented fact?
How will you feel when it starts happening to you? If they can get away with falsely accusing the president, with no actual evidence, just imagine what’ll happen when you are accused of something you didn’t do. It’s happened to me, and it stinks! I’ve also had a judge tell me that a prosecutor could lie all he wanted because he wasn’t under oath when I pointed out the prosecutor wasn’t telling the truth.
I’d spoken up because the same prosecutor had been involved in the case but they kept changing judges so by the time a third judge was being given false information I decided I was going to question why he was allowed to relay false information.
I was surprised at the judge’s response. We have plenty of swamp draining that need to be done in our own area. I support Trump’s efforts to drain the swamp and I don’t care if he avoided the military.
He’s taken more heat and shown more bravery in four years than many of us did during our time of service and I’ve seen many examples of his love and support for our soldiers that apparently hasn’t been seen by the haters who want to destroy him and use psy-ops to convince the gullible public.
Look up what he did for Marine Sgt. Andrew Tahmooressi, who got no help from Obama. Look up “Trump forgives $750 million in student loans for disabled vets.” Does that sound like someone who doesn’t love our vets?
Mark Owens
Quincy
Don’t fall for Medicare scam
Don’t fall for this scam. I got a call from “Alvin” from what he identified as “Medicare Services” to update my Medicare account.
I assume that his next line of questions would have been regarding my personal confidential information. But when I asked him why he was trying to scam people, he — as I expected — hung up.
I just wanted to warn readers and particularly Seniors that this scam is out there and not to give out any personal information over the phone.
Steve Tidd
Wenatchee