NCW Vets Serving Vets
Currently, I am the secretary for NCW Vets Serving Vets. We would like the public to know that we have never associated with Veterans Warehouse. We did not — nor do we — agree with how their operation runs and their claim of helping of helping vets in our area.
Because of their name, people automatically think that we are a part of the operation. NCW Vets Serving Vets (The Bunker) is still in operation and helping vets daily from our location in the Harle Center. The coffee pot is always on along with snacks. Most of the time, there are cribbage games going on.
We offer a safe place for veterans to gather and talk to people with their similar experiences. We have Veterans of WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and The Sand Box (what we call the current engagement). Please feel free to come by and visit even if you are not a veteran.
Mark Harle
East Wenatchee
Who carries the burden?
Dear Editor, (from a seasonal resident of Chelan County and previous letter contributor)
Once again, the nation and the states are well into a preventable pandemic surge that will likely take additional tens if not hundreds of thousands of lives.
Responsibility lies with our business class, who prioritize profit and dominance much more than the future happiness of their own employees and customers.
Culpability lies with our political class who care more about the length of their careers in state houses and governor’s mansions than the health of their own families and neighbors.
The burden falls on our religious class whose leaders have remained publicly silent, while resting on their private teaching that all wounds will be bound up in a far-off resurrection. They studiously neglect the fact that Jesus was fanatically devoted to health care and public health in the here and now.
The charge belongs to our universities whose professionals are palpably ignorant of the answers contained in the public health and political histories of nations, including their own.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
The death of one child is too many
A death of one child is too many. A needless death is criminal. In our polarized debate about Covid, we see most loving parents adhere to the science and inevitable facts no matter how inconvenient or questionable…, because they don’t want their child to be that “one.”
Now the delta variant has dashed our hopes of returning to normal and parents such as members of “Unmask Our Kids WA,” (Douglas County Empire Press, July 22) are pushing to defy the science, seemingly saying the rare “one child” is worth it, be it their own child or the one their child unknowingly infects. Not to mention the return transmission to their unvaccinated parent.
Some wrongly confront local school boards, though their hands are tied. It is a governor’s decision. Fortunately, unlike Florida’s governor and others now experiencing accelerated infection due to their defiance, we have a responsible governor.
The welfare of a child, we know, is not the exclusive right of the parent. In our society, such right and duty is ours all. Thank you, governor, educators, and school boards for standing by your duty.
Mark Lindstrom
Wenatchee
