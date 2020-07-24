Vote Freed for governor
Gov. Jay Inslee has raised over $3.6 million for his third term. However, may I remind you that when running for the Democratic presidential nomination, he took over $2 million from the taxpayers of this state for his own personal expenses.
He expected we as taxpayers pay for the eight Washington State Patrol officers to accompany him as his personal body guards as he toured the U.S. for that campaign. It was suggested that he repay the state, but he refused.
There are several Republican candidates running for governor.
I personally will be supporting Joshua Freed. He is personally financing the majority of his campaign expenses out of his own pocket or limited donations corporation within this state, whereas Inslee’s donations are from groups that depend upon his regulatory and taxpayer funded support: Washington state unions, tribal gaming groups and other agencies whose budgets are controlled by Inslee.
If you recall, you voted for the $35 car tab in the last election, but it was Inslee who blocked the bill from going into effect.
Also remember that Inslee wants to remove the Snake River Dams so that more salmon can migrate to the waters of the Pacific Ocean to be eaten by whales that live in the waterways adjacent to his Bainbridge Island mansion. So what if we in Eastern Washington have to pay high electricity and transportation rates, as long as Inslee can spend time watching whales.
Inslee made national headlines when he and the mayor of Seattle watched the takeover of the so called “City of Love” in central Seattle.
I personally met Freed when he stopped by my house to ask permission to put up his campaign signs on my property. I was instantly impressed with his total honesty and integrity — both rare in today’s political world of lies and falsehoods.
Gov. Freed for FREEDom!
All of us want to be able to enjoy life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness that formerly actually occurred in the state of Washington — please let’s vote to make it happen again.
Lorraine Kile
Wenatchee
Inslee’s ‘win’ brings new risk
The recent dismissal for an injunction by the owner of Slidewaters and others in Washington state against Inslee’s emergency order closing businesses in our state brought his celebratory comment: “This is great news for the state of Washington, because it allows the state to continue to protect that which is most precious to us, which is the health and safety of Washingtonians.”
However, his need to prove himself right to the public, like our leader in the “other” Washington, proves one thing again: Inslee’s short sightedness and egocentricity.
The World Health Organization states, “Children who live near open water sources, such as ditches, ponds, irrigation channels, or pools are especially at risk (for drownings).”
Slidewaters has done extensive training with social distancing, masking and sterilization of their property. They offer the only safe, supervised water recreation in our region.
Over the Fourth of July, thousands of visitors from outside our region poured across the mountains, without masks or social distancing, crowding Chelan parks. Drownings have already started. With Inslee’s recent “win,” this is certain to increase.
This is a public health issue. Inslee only appears to be concerned about his political agenda. He says “Slidewaters will face penalties.” L&I has hit them with a $10,000 fine. But Washingtonians will pay with increased, unnecessary drownings.
Anne Sobba Higley
Wenatchee
Moore is top choice for 12th district
This pandemic-caused recession has hit our state hard, and it looks like we will have a $9 billion hole to fill in the coming years. It’s critical to choose a representative with a seat at the table in Olympia when our fiscal options are considered. Our district deserves at least one legislator leading as part of the majority, and ensuring that North Central Washington has a voice in the biggest budget decisions our state has seen in decades.
This is not time for our region to be satisfied with its players just sitting on the bench watching the action.
While there is much uncertainty in our lives right now, one thing looks certain. When the legislature convenes in January, the House, Senate and Governor’s Office will all be controlled by Democrats working hard to strike the right balance for our communities. Electing Adrianne Moore means the 12th district can directly participate in the caucuses and workshops that will shape the bills that will pass the Legislature.
To Republicans who say they only vote a straight ticket, I say a 12th district ballot win for the minority party doesn’t guarantee a meaningful voice in the debates in Olympia or a listening ear here at home.
Adrianne Moore has experience working across divides, bringing people together for a recovery. After the 2014 wildfires, she helped lead our region’s recovery efforts by doing just that. Now, she’s running for state representative in North Central Washington’s 12 Legislative District. As a Democrat with years of experience working in the community and leading regional and statewide work, she is the voice we need in Olympia.
With your support, NCW can be at the majority table in Olympia, fighting hard for values and livelihoods that matter right here.
Suellen Harris, Chairperson
12th Legislative District Democrats
Moore will be a voice for 12th district
With a vote for Adrianne Moore, North Central Washington voters of Washington’s 12th Legislative District have a unique opportunity for a seat at the table where decisions affecting our lives are made. We have a Democratic governor and Democratic majorities of both houses of our Legislature. This means that Adrianne, as a Democrat, can give our local needs an immediate, effective voice when money is allocated in our state budget.
Republican legislators for the 12th District cannot be a voice for us like Adrianne can.
Adrianne Moore is a fifth-generation North NCW Washington resident. Her parents are pastors in Wenatchee. Adrianne was one of three community leaders who worked together after the disastrous 2014 wildfires in the Methow Valley to identify needs and distribute funds that got residents and businesses back on their feet. Adrianne knows wildfires and wildfires funding!
Adrianne will be your voice as our state addresses the damage of COVID to our state budget. She will fight to ensure the state budget does not include more taxes on middle- and lower-income citizens.
Adrianne stands for local affordable housing so our children can grow, thrive and stay right here in our communities as they start their own families. Adrianne believes that if you work 40 hours a week, you should be able to support your family with a decent living wage. She will continue to support and improve our state’s model of affordable health care for all.
People are tired of partisan rhetoric and divisiveness. Adrianne is a breath of fresh air who has proven she can bring together diverse voices of our district to really get work done. She is uniquely prepared to have an immediate, effective impact when she joins the Legislature.
Adrianne’s campaign support is 95% local from small donors. Keith Goehner’s campaign is largely funded by Western Washington’s big corporations.
I am a proud supporter of Adrianne Moore for state representative for Washington’s 12th Legislative District. Join me to give citizens in our area a seat at the Olympia decision-making table.
Diane E. Young
East Wenatchee
Gering has qualities to be a strong county commissioner
Friends and community neighbors, I am voting for Tiffany Gering for Chelan County Commissioner District 3; I hope you will join me in electing the best candidate!
There are several reasons why Tiffany gets my vote:
She is reliable. I’ve known Tiffany for many years, through community and her position as chief operating office of the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce. It’s a busy place to work, but when Tiffany says she’ll do something, it gets done.
She focuses on the big picture, with attention to the details. Not everyone can do both well, but Tiffany pulls it off. In her bid for commissioner, she has met several times with each Douglas and Chelan county commissioner to listen to the issues and their implications, to ask questions for deep understanding, to learn about the process, and to articulate District 3 community issues.
She has confidence. Tiffany excels at sales. So you can expect her to speak about your concerns because she’s listened to you, she’s done her homework, and she’ll present focused and strategic arguments on your behalf.
She is resilient. These are tough times in a pandemic, and no one is immune to hardships. Not so long ago, Tiffany faced months of uncertainty with her two babies born prematurely. She came through those stressful times as a stronger and more resilient person. She is empathetic for others facing their own challenges.
You can count on Tiffany to be a strong leader. You will be proud that you voted for Tiffany Gering for Chelan County Commissioner District 3.
Arlene Abbott
Chelan
Mission Ridge expansion deserves support
Dear Chelan County commissioners, I am writing this to try to understand what has happened to the Mission Ridge expansion project? It seemed as though everything was going along good and then all the sudden it isn’t.
Having followed Mission Ridge for a long time, it seems as though they have been great stewards of public land and have operated responsibly. I feel it is very important to support our local areas and they continue to expand and are able to offer more positive outdoor experiences to all the people who pour into these areas looking for recreation opportunities.
In my opinion, this expansion would give Mission Ridge a better chance to compete with some of the other larger recreation areas in our state, which by the way are being bought up and controlled by large, out-of-state companies!
It is my hope, and the hope of many others, that you take a serious look at the expansion project and come back in support of this project. I’m not sure what has caused the reversal of support for this project, but it is never too late to take another look and get things right!
Lou Dillinger
North Bend
Let the grizzly bears roam free!
Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and the Trump Administration had it right the first time, when they called for restoration of the North Cascades grizzly bear.
The National Park and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services worked hard and developed action plans that were scientifically sound, widely supported and legally required to protect our endangered species. The administration even listed grizzly recovery in Washington state as one of their top accomplishments in 2019! Grizzly recovery was popular then, and it remains popular now, with about 80% of public comments supporting the action alternatives.
Sadly, current Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt has flip flopped and broken the Trump administration’s promise to restore the grizzly bear to its ancestral homeland. The secretary has demonstrated that he values entrenched special interests over ecological interests.
The decision is a betrayal of the good work conducted by the local agency staff, and a retreat from the Department of Interior’s mission to “protect and manage the nation’s natural and cultural resources” of which the grizzly bear is both.
The grizzly clings to 2% of its historic range in the lower 48 states, making it incredibly endangered, despite the secretary’s claims that it is not. But this administration has never been interested in science, as shown by its approach to the current public health crisis.
As a wildlife biologist, forester, avid hiker and backcountry skier, I believe that the future of the grizzly will not be decided in Omak, 100 miles away from North Cascades National Park. The fight to protect and restore this iconic creature will continue, and the pristine and lush habitat in the North Cascades can patiently outlast this failed administration.
Advocates like me will keep speaking up for the wild places, and our responsibility to leave our parks better off than we found them — with all the native animals that have roamed there for thousands of years.
Gus Bekker
Wenatchee
COVID-19 is no laughing matter
I was sitting in truck with window down at Chelan Safeway as my husband went in to pick up an item. My last trip shopping there was March 13 as I have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart issues.
Two young men parked next to us returned to their truck from the beach (shouldn’t have been parked there). The one walking by my window looked directly at me, stuck his head forward, coughed on me three times then laughed. He jumped in truck and drove off.
I was so shocked, I didn’t think to get a license plate number! Please, please younger people ... this is no laughing matter.
Glenda Ritter
Manson
Keep kitty inside
Please keep your cat inside!
Yesterday while walking my dog, I came across a cat that had not one duckling in its mouth but two. Upon seeing me, the cat ran off, leaving one of the ducks to die in my hand and the other one running off, hopefully not too injured to make it back to its mom.
Last week, I saw another cat with a chipmunk it had killed. Don’t let your cat continue to kill our precious wildlife!
Cat predation is a big reason that one in three American bird species are in decline. Keep you cat safe and indoors.
John Dantoni
Malaga