Health care workers should be vaccinated
As a retired Wenatchee physician, I was saddened and somewhat shocked by the Confluence Health employees protesting the requirement to be vaccinated against COVID.
Some said it’s “my business” if I’m vaccinated or not. As a patient, it is my business to expect the health workers that care for me to be vaccinated or not. Don’t they know that 97% of cases hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated? I have a right to expect health care workers to be vaccinated, not spreaders.
James Brown
East Wenatchee
Dumbfounded by health care workers opposed to vaccinations
Since March 2020, my family has taken every step to prevent the spread of COVID. We understood that if we all worked together, the faster we’d achieve social and economic recovery.
With the unfortunate explosion of the delta variant, we are again willing to do what it takes. We are also supportive of someone who must make difficult choices due to legitimate health reasons.
That is why I am dumbfounded by an organized effort of Okanogan County professional health care providers and support staff who are not only willing to jeopardize my health and wellbeing, but that of any patient they see —and by extension — any of that patient’s contacts.
While I understand that this is a vocal minority, they falsely believe they have the moral high ground to undermine the safety of our communities.
They are organizing by that great source of disinformation (social media) and are undeterred by the COVID warning labels on many of their posts. As of Saturday night, the group had more than 300 members and I counted 64 that listed health care on their profiles. One of their suggested tactics was walking out of the clinic during business hours, with no regard for the patients (customers).
It is clear that no amount of persuasion will change hearts and minds — we are well past that. Members of this group are using the catchy phrase of “medical freedom” as their literal hill to die on while forcing their dangerous and misinformed personal agendas on the majority of us.
Here is something we can do: If you can’t schedule a phone or video visit, inform your providers that you will not be seen by anyone in the chain of visit that is not vaccinated or is not masking when in public. You can also ask everyone you come into contact with if they are vaccinated. It is not a HIPPA violation. If they refuse to answer, ask to have them replaced. Also, write letters and call your providers, hospital boards, county commissioners, state legislators and congress person. It’s time to push back.
Kirsten Williams
Loomis
Wishing empathy and peace in a difficult year
Hello, Tom Dillon, MD, here. I have worked at Central Washington Hospital since 1998.
I worry about our small-town hospital again. COVID admissions have taken over the beds on the surgical floor. COVID patients stay in the hospital approximately 10 days, and regular pneumonia patients stay in the hospital 4 days. This means COVID patients use up 2.5 times more bed-days, which is why elective surgeries had to be canceled.
I wish our patients, with canceled surgeries due to COVID admissions, could get the procedure they need, when they want it.
I have never seen my doctor and nurse partners so burned-out and angry.
I am afraid of the disunity in my hospital team about the COVID vaccine, I have never seen us so uncompromising.
I worry about under-12-year-old children becoming sick with COVID.
I wonder what our children think as they go back to school, while adults squabble.
I feel distress about our small-town economy after a tough cherry year, now with new COVID winning again. I am nervous about Confluence Health, our very large employer in our small town, struggling to float economically.
I wish us empathy and peace to solve this impasse.
The COVID vaccine does prevent us from getting very sick to be admitted to the hospital.
Will you please help our small town stay alive, in so many ways?
Tom Dillon
Wenatchee
Choice, freedom and rights
A very interesting article in the weekend paper regarding vaccine mandate protests. You have all those rights because this is America. Only in a democracy can we say, do, and write what we want, protest, with limits, without fear of recrimination by the government.
My first question is why are you only concerned with your freedom, rights and choice? What about mine? I have the right to go to the store, the movie, a concert without having to worry that I will get sick because someone did not want to get a vaccine.
What about the health care workers that are overwhelmed because too many people have chosen not to get a vaccine and now, they are in the hospital and may die? You are here protesting these mandates, not in a hospital, because enough people cared about your freedom, rights and choice in this city and in this state to get vaccinated to keep themselves and others safe.
I think this article should also remind us of what we may be missing when we talk about freedom, choice and rights. Education. All the folks that hold up those signs about rights, freedom and choice, can do this because they have an education. Schools taught them how to read, spell, write, how to be a nurse and about democracy.
They got that education without the fear of dying from smallpox (worldwide), free from being crippled by polio, along with other diseases like diphtheria, measles, and rubella because they were required to get vaccinated before they went to school.
No one is saying you have to get vaccinated. All they are saying is, if you want to keep that nice job, house, and retirement or maybe even get a job, go to a nice restaurant, fly on a plane, then get vaccinated. If you do not care about those things, you have the freedom to choose not to get vaccinated. That is your right.
Andrea Lutes
Wenatchee