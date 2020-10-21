The ballots are coming
We will get to vote for two Grant County commissioners this election. For those living in commissioner districts 2 and 3, my recommendation for county commissioner District 1 is Danny Stone.
For weeks prior to the pandemic, Stone was the candidate who on a regular basis attended commissioner meetings to learn how the process works. He received the majority support from the citizens of District 1 in the primary election. They know him!
As a farmer, he understands the needs of the upper county, which are similar to the rest of the county. His lifetime in that area provides him an understanding of the needs of the entire county. One significant aspect for me is he is not tied to the Grant County Courthouse circle and has the objectivity, integrity and aspiration to be a dedicated, fresh-looking county commissioner representing the entire county.
Please join me in supporting and voting for Danny Stone, Grant County commissioner District 1. Also, vote for Tom Dent and Alex Ybarra for state representative, Loren Culp for governor, Joshua Freed for lieutenant governor (write-in), Maia Espinoza for superintendent of public instruction and Sue Kuehl Pederson for commissioner of public lands. And be sure to reject Referendum 90.
Phil Anderson
Quincy
Don’t lose that hometown feel
Mission Ridge is and always will be my home mountain. A fourth-generation resident of the Wenatchee Valley, I grew up skiing at Mission Ridge, raced on the ski team, and worked as a ski instructor.
I love Mission’s hometown feel, and I truly did not know how good I had it until I moved to Bend, Ore., for work. I now pay high resort prices (a season pass costs over $1,000) to ski at Mount Bachelor and sky-high rent in town.
I have worked part time for the past six seasons at Mount Bachelor, and I still hardly know anyone on the hill. Very few folks can stick around given the high cost of living and low wages, both at the mountain and in town.
I visited Bozeman, Mont., last winter and skied at both Big Sky and Bridger Bowl. If you’re looking for models of how Wenatchee could grow, you’ll find no better comparison in one town. Big Sky is a resort town with few locals, underpaid seasonal staff and sky-high prices. Bridger Bowl is a nonprofit where everyone seems to know each other, lift tickets are affordable and the community feel makes the skiing so much more enjoyable. All the sweet terrain in the world is not much fun if you can’t share it with your community.
Something one may not realize when visiting Bend or Mount Bachelor is that all those “locals” sitting next to you on the lift or at the brewery likely aren’t locals. They’re either visiting, too, or just moved to town from California.
When the town grew and the mountain expanded, locals couldn’t afford to stay. The median home price is now $529,000, and the median household income is $63,468. Local workers are unable to buy homes, yet the town has outgrown its infrastructure. We suffer a lack of water and encroachment on wildlife habitat. City coffers have grown as a result of resort expansion, but at the cost of losing the heart of our community.
I want to ensure my hometown and home mountain don’t die by the same cuts as Bend and Mount Bachelor.
Lisa Foster
Bend, Ore.
Jensen is a ‘breath of fresh air’
I strongly support Jesse Jensen for Congress from our 8th District. I had the honor of meeting Jesse and hearing him speak during a public forum in Cashmere on July 14. I was highly impressed with his command of the issues, but as important, his sincerity in addressing and interacting with everyone in the audience. I firmly believe his solid interpersonal skills and respect for everyone is central to representing us in the highly polarized environment in Washington, D.C. He will be a wonderful example to all and highly effective in helping solve some of our toughest issues.
When I assess someone for federal office, I first think of our national security challenges, since it is the most important responsibility of our federal government. In today’s world, our own internal security and safety are a rapidly evolving key priority as well. Jesse is a decorated former Army Ranger, serving several combat tours as an officer in special operations. He was awarded two Bronze Star medals, as well as other decorations, for his service. I believe he demonstrated himself as someone who can effectively help secure our beloved nation from both external and internal threats. I strongly believe Jesse will be a “breath of fresh air” in this regard.
While talking with Jesse and hearing him interface with those attending the Cashmere meeting, it quickly became apparent that he demonstrates a high level of integrity, while being an incredible example of a devoted father and husband.
Jesse is a highly educated and experienced candidate who understands the workings of business, as well as the role government should play in our lives. He served on the staff for a member of Congress but also served in management at Microsoft, Amazon and in the health care field. He is a truly well-rounded candidate who will understand the “issues of the day” and represent everyone in our diverse 8th Congressional District.
I urge you to join me in voting for Jesse Jensen as our next congressperson!
Tom Green, Cashmere
Chelan County Commissioner, 1977-1996