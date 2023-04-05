Newspaper wish granted
Recently The World held a “Meet and Greet” at Pybus Market for the public to speak with publisher and staff of the paper. I was excited for the opportunity; however, was unable to attend due to a conflict with my work schedule.
I was hoping to express my viewpoint that the paper has a unique opportunity and responsibility to a fabulous community — report on LOCAL items only. NO POLITICIANS or CRIMINALS!!! Tell us what is happening within our wonderful valley that impacts our lives/futures, etc. Reflect on the accomplishments of the citizens within OUR valley.
Well, the “newspaper gods” heard me and somehow this wish of mine must have gotten through.
Wednesday, March 29, what a FABULOUS PUBLICATION ... truly reflected our valley and what is happening HERE.
Almost completely void of any article re: criminals or politicians ... (just one small one on page 3).
THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU ... wonderful job.
Please keep it up. Have a few more articles regarding accomplishments of citizens, especially those who “give back.” These can be volunteer articles not necessarily written by your staff, but submitted by average folks if you would like.
Again, wonderful job with this edition. After 11 years of reading your paper EVERY day, this is easily the absolute best reflection of our community that y’all have done.
THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!
Larry Gross
Wenatchee
Accessible to the public has a cost
I enjoy Wenatchee’s thrift stores, i.e. The Goodwills and the Senior Center Thrift Shop. Coming from the upper valley, it’s been a pleasure to shop for bargains and use their restroom facilities after coffee with friends.
I was dismayed to learn the south end Goodwill has closed it’s restrooms to the public. Apparently drug users flush their paraphernalia without a care about the rest of the public.
As a retired janitor, I can understand the managements conternation; however, I think it’s imposition to refer customers to the nearby gas station or restaurant.
Joe Bissonnette
Cashmere
Apply for Working Families Tax Credit
In my work with Faith Action Network, a multi-faith advocacy coalition, I see faith communities in Wenatchee and across our state open their doors to their neighbors who need food, transportation and other emergency assistance. We know one high utility bill or unexpected medical bill can put a family into crisis.
That’s why it’s so important to spread the word about a new tax credit of up to $1,200 available to families across Washington, starting this year.
The Working Families Tax Credit goes beyond faithful charity to make sure that people who are working and paying taxes get the boost they need to get beyond crises. Qualifying for up to $1,200 can make such a tangible difference!
People in Wenatchee who don’t know about the new credit might end up missing out on this life-saving cash. Undocumented immigrant workers who have been left out of other programs are eligible for this credit since they work and pay taxes too.
I am grateful that this tax credit will help level the playing field in our state, since working people in Washington pay more than our share of taxes that fund schools, roads, and all the things that make our community livable. Workers who live in our community will also spend the money in our community, supporting our local businesses.
If you’re a low-to-moderate-income worker, apply now at Working FamiliesCredit.wa.gov or find free tax and WFTC application assistance with the AARP Tax-Aide at the Eastmont Community Center in East Wenatchee, appointment required (877-211-9274).
Jessica Ingman
East Wenatchee