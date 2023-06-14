Should the Bible Be Banned?
Some are saying that if we’re going to talk about banning books, we should start with the Bible.
Should any books be banned? What about pornography and libel? And who should even decide how to define those things? These questions are hard to answer if there isn’t any standard outside of human consensus.
The Bible does contain many accounts that are hard to read. It teaches that there is such a thing as evil, and it doesn’t gloss over it. According to the Bible, there is a good and just Creator who has the right to judge His creation. Many of the great childhood stories we’ve loved reflect the grand story of the Bible: God makes a good world which is destroyed by evil. But because of His great love, He rescues it by sacrificing Himself. He passes through death, conquers it, and in the end destroys all evil and restores His good world.
In the Bible, whenever God sent judgment, it wasn’t because He was hateful. God destroyed the world with a flood because He had to, much the same way we must deal with cancer in the body. The violence He saw in the world hurt His heart (Genesis 6). The populations that were to be destroyed, such as in the book of Joshua, practiced incest and child sacrifice (Leviticus 18). The God of the Bible doesn’t promote perversion and violence but rather warns us about it and deals with it.
The Bible honors both men and women, as both are made in the image of God (Genesis 1:27). It gives answers to the big questions, such as “Why are we here?” “Why is there evil and suffering?” “How should we live?” “What happens after we die?” It’s honest in its account of messed up humans in a messed up world, but it also provides hope. Probably no book has been attacked as much as the Bible. But no book has had as great an impact, either. If you haven’t before, you should check it out.
Laura Meyers
Cashmere
Housing affordability challenges
Rufus Woods recently wrote about “The Amenity Trap”; amazing recreational opportunities driving CW’s housing crisis. An upcoming community forum will discuss the many factors challenging local housing affordability.
Being part of the construction industry, I see significant affordability impacts from the Washington State Legislature’s goal of 70 percent energy reduction by 2031 compared to the 2006 code. Measured against the Department of Energy’s national standard, Washington State currently has the second toughest residential energy code in the nation (number one for commercial buildings).
Every 3 years a new code is adopted by the State Building Code Council, mandating more requirements for construction permitting to achieve the legislative goal. Builders pass these costs on to home buyers and renters.
The next code update is scheduled for November, with published drafts outlining new provisions. Attic insulation will go from R-49 to R-60 (about 20” of fiberglass). Continuous wall insulation of rigid foam as well as insulation between studs.
In addition to these prescriptive requirements, “energy credits” must be selected from a list of options to gain additional points. All points come at a cost.
Conventional heating equipment meeting minimum federal standards have negative points to overcome. This is referred to as “carbon emission equalization”
Options for points include: triple-pane windows, additional insulation, rigid insulation under concrete floors, much tighter air sealing, electric heat-pump water heating, geothermal heat, wind turbines or solar equipment, more energy-efficient appliances, higher-efficiency heating and cooling equipment (that might be available in time for occupancy), and heat-recovery units capturing waste water heat from shower drains.
Building permit drawings must diagram this making them more expensive.
Apartment projects often have other permitting requirements, like traffic analysis reports, cultural resource assessments, habitat surveys, environmental protection reports, and impact fees. All are costs that developers pass to renters. Developers report that the ratio of hard costs to soft costs has grown close to 70%/30%.
My point isn’t to pass judgement on legislative conservation, but just to bring to public light what every contractor knows: construction costs are rising hurting affordability.
Brad Brisbine
Wenatchee