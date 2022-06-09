Vote no on fire district tax rate increase
I would like to say that in today’s economy, any increase in taxes always falls on the retired and middle class. The articles indicates that we should have a tax increase to a $1.50 per $1,000.
It is my understanding that we were paying a $1.35 per thousand in Douglas County. How come the Douglas County commissioners did not refresh the levy at a $1.35 per $1,000 and let it drop to to a $1.29 per $1,000.
In the meantime, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 (DCFD No. 2 ) has purchased three new fire trucks and paid cash for them. Also DCFFD No. 2 has a new fire station on the end of Cascade Street and is in the process of building a new station in Rock Island.
Seems to me that at a $1.35 per $1,000, the district was doing fine. I understand that a simple majority vote of the combined jurisdictions is that is all that is needed to pass the tax rate to a $1.50 per $1,000 and combine both fire districts.
Since Chelan County Fire District No. 1 (CCFD No. 1) has a larger population that DCFD No. 2, seems that if Douglas County is not for this and Chelan County is, it doesn’t seem fair that one county can dictate tax in another county.
How come the DCFD No. 2 commissioners are not protecting the citizens they represent? DCFD No. 2 has always provided a great service and have operated on a balanced budget.
Douglas County residents should educate themselves and not allow CCFD No. 1 to supplement their budget. How come this vote is in August at not in November? it seems like the are trying to keep it separate from other entities who will be asking for more money from taxpayers.
I believe this a bad deal for Douglas County and citizens should vote no.
Don Reynolds
East Wenatchee
A response to letter on abortion
A quick biology lesson for Mr. Gordon Schuster (Letters from readers: “Women’s Health,” May 18) and others: The Democrats were correct to define the beginning of pregnancy as “the implantation of a fertilized egg.” This is the definition the medical community and the federal government use. Implantation in the uterus happens from one to two weeks after fertilization, which is the joining of a sperm and ovum to produce a zygote.
Conception is not a scientific term. The anti-abortion movement equates it with fertilization. If the medical community uses the term, it is equated with implantation. They are clearly two different points in mammalian development.
None of this answers the question everyone purports to want to have answered: When does human life begin? Science cannot answer that. No one argues that a zygote is not human nor alive. The argument is about when the developing organism should be accorded human rights under the law equal to or superseding those of the pregnant woman. Only society can decide that. In a democracy, voters — not partisan judges or conservative churches — get to make that decision.
Jody Marquardt
East Wenatchee
Stand firm in review of Mission Ridge project
Chelan County Community Development (CCCD) recently published a legal notice in The Wenatchee World in response to minor changes in the Mission Ridge Master Resort plans. The notice failed to indicate that there has been a request for a new State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Threshold Determination.
Community Development is being pressured to change its SEPA Determination of Significance requiring completion of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
Community Development made a Determination of Significance for the nearby Wheeler Ridge Orchard on Jan. 24, 2020. A $16.4 million dollar lawsuit was filed by Wheeler Ridge against the county on Feb. 7, 2020, a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance was issued on Dec. 30, 2020 and the lawsuit was dropped on June 26, 2021.
The county provided no explanation for the threshold change.
This unethical, coercive behavior continues. On May 19, 2020, Community Development made a SEPA Determination of Significance for the Mission Ridge proposal requiring an EIS. Mission Ridge filed a lawsuit against the county in September of 2021 and asked for a new threshold determination in March 2022.
The Mission Ridge proposal is in undeveloped forest and includes 621 condominiums/ townhouses/duplexes, 265 single family dwellings, a 57-room hotel, 80-room bunkhouse and the infrastructure to support a city larger than Cashmere. A development this size has significant effects to be analyzed in an EIS. The Determination of Significance is the right call to ensure that all effects are adequately analyzed and to inform appropriate mitigation.
Chelan County, stand firm on the Determination of Significance and required EIS.
Kevin Kane
East Wenatchee