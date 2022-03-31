Competition for the least-liked person in the Senate
As I intermittently watched or listened to the confirmation hearings for Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court, memory took me back to the 1950s when a lawyer for the Army, Joseph Welch, posed a question to Senator McCarthy during the hearings on Unamerican Activities (concerning the Communist scare).
Welch asked McCarthy “Have you no sense of decency at long last.” I kept waiting for an astute senator to ask Sens. Hawley, Cruz, Cotton, Kennedy or Graham something similar.
Intimidation and bullying of witnesses and appointees during hearings to gain political advantage is nothing new and nominees to the Supreme Court have recently been subjected to some harsh treatment by both sides of the aisle, but the present judicial hearing seems especially egregious.
If Judge Jackson’s sentencing times were really out of the norm of other judges, it would be cause for concern, but they are not.
The choice of highlighting cases involving sex crimes against minors was no mistake, an obvious ploy to paint the judge as soft on crime. Likewise, the new concern over Critical Race Theory (which is rarely taught in schools) is a boondoggle for politicians in search of a divisive fundraising tool.
A conservative journal has termed Sen. Josh Hawley’s concerns about Judge Jackson untrue and verging on demagoguery.
Sen. Hawley seems intent on replacing Sen. Cruz as the least-liked person in the Senate by both sides of the aisle. When the lawyer Walsh posed his question to Sen. McCarthy all those years ago, the entire chamber stood and applauded. Thus began the demise of Sen. McCarthy and his destructive Communist witch hunt, as Republicans deserted him.
I sadly have little faith that many or any Republicans will distance themselves from this group of charlatan Republicans and vote to affirm this decent, well-qualified judge to the Supreme Court, but I would be delighted to be wrong and would stand up and cheer with much gusto.
Connie Fliegel
Quincy
Pipe dreams and buckets of money
We’re paying $16 billion-plus to the same fossil fuel companies who created and still deny climate disruption to build unproven high tech systems for direct air capture, carbon capture and storage — which often equates to drilling deeper for more fossil fuels.
Switch these funds and pipeline infrastructure to desalinization systems. Pump water to drought places, which grow our food. Invest in our existing rail system — creating next-generation transportation and electric grid.
Imagine solar systems on the new PUD HQ, fruit warehouses, data centers etc. — not Badger Mountain. While not an economic gain (especially to individuals), we can see (if we want to) the coming drought and water wars. Short sighted to not plan alternative energy aside from hydro and “efficiency improvements.”
Invest in regenerative farming, saving ecosystems — not allowing them to be devastated for economic gain and pleasure. (Mission Ridge expansion — no!)
Tax the wealthy! Washington has the most regressive tax system in the nation — look at the wealth which resides here! Tax the second billion of income and two lawsuits are filed. Most recently, an initiative to give the wealthy in our state more tax breaks!
Our money is power. Who/what are we giving it to? Who holds it? Think about what/where you put every dollar. It’s a vote, an investment — hopefully building a more sustainable future.
Jeanne Poirier
Cashmere