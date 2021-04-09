Medicine needed to escape grip of drugs
Regarding the homeless problem KOMO-TV had a very good program on the problem: “Seattle is Dying.”
The main point is that location of a drug-addicted or mentally challenged person is not the problem or solution. The person must have the proper medicine to recover from the grip of the drugs.
A program called MAT (Medicated-Assisted Treatment) program in the Northeast has had fantastic results.
If your mind does not work properly and you “need” to use drugs or other substance, you cannot get better.
Many major cities all over the world have a homeless problem. It is destroying the major cities in the U.S.
NCW needs to follow a results-proven plan, not just moving a sick person from one place to a nicer place while they have no future.
Seattle is a disaster in the downtown as are smaller areas now.
Robert Corkrum
East Wenatchee
Cap and trade isn’t the way to go
Cap and trade is defined by Wikipedia as an “emissions trading scheme” — with good reason!
The complexity leaves it wide open for exploitation. How comfortable are you knowing BP is partnering with state regulators to draw up the specifics of this carbon market?
Indeed, it gives new meaning to “the devil is in the details.”
I share the concern of many Republicans, rightly alarmed how much this expands the reach of government — especially the authority it gives to Department of Energy while marrying it with commerce.
The world climate clock gives us over six years to get it right — keeping to 1.5 degrees warming. A cap and trade system is wrong for many reasons. To ensure a future, we haven’t time to continue to play these games.
SB 5373 Washington STRONG (Sustainable Transformative Recovery Opportunities for the Next Generation) is waiting in the wings and it is so much better.
Sen. Reuven Carlyle is champion of SB 5126, Gov. Jay Inslee’s Climate Commitment Act. As Chair of Environment Energy & Technology committee — and member of Ways and Means, he has stated he’ll never bring up WA STRONG for a vote.
How is this democracy when 90% of the 350-plus written testimony submissions on SB-5126 were “con?”
Our legislature needs to see a way of moving Washington STRONG forward. It has clarity, expediency, efficiency and simplicity. We may have to pay a little at the gas pump, but we’ll get billions to work with in return — creating jobs now to work on resiliency and climate mitigation projects in a timeframe which works.
Jeanne Poirier
Cashmere