Don’t ignore science in our schools
In what construct should schools ignore science?
We’re experiencing the deadliest respiratory disease in 110 years.
It is a disheartening fact that a large number of local school board candidates think or pander to people who think that because death rates were low among student-age children, that kids don’t live in the real world.
Children get this infection, just like any other respiratory disease. They make the virus and walloping glots of mucus. They hack, cough and spew germs; they carry and spread it by every means possible, left unchecked.
The COVID-19 virus does what viruses do — it mutated, now into the much deadlier Delta+ variant than what we faced last winter. The modeling about fall illness, hospitalizations and death does not look good.
Schools are not isolated environments. People come and go, in and out, carrying germs with them.
On the other end of strong kid immunity to this disease are folks who can be sickened or killed — teachers, school staff, immediate families and their close communities first.
In the science denier’s head, in the partisan political head, this disease is denied. And when it is denied, then the things that can and do slow it down are denied.
Kids aren’t golden. They live in the real world like the rest of us. Who among us would knowingly send our kids out to injure others?
Schools run without teaching science is an amazing thought. A school board official or candidate who wouldn’t use science to keep kids safe is simply saying they deny science.
I question the capacity of any person running for a position connected with educating children who is incapable or unwilling to understand the health risks of this pandemic, or who is willing to pander to ignorance about this disease in order to be elected.
We have a limited number of options to control the spread of COVID-19 . They include distancing, masking, hand washing, online education and vaccination. No single solution is currently possible.
Electing people who know what IS possible seems to be where we should place our trust.
Karen Dean
Wenatchee
Steward is right choice for school board
I am writing in support of the candidacy of John “Stew” Steward Jr. for Eastmont School Board Position 4 (At Large).
Stew is an experienced leader who served as a member and president of an executive board for Texas A&M University. As a former employee of Texas Child Protective Services and a mental health therapist, Stew has valuable experience working with families in crisis and with assisting students with special needs to transition successfully from high school.
He is concerned about the current and future impacts of COVID on student learning and individual welfare. Stew desires that students be allowed ample time up-front in returning to campus full time to share and process their thoughts, feelings and concerns about returning to class. He doesn’t want students to feel pressured to rush the learning process to “catch up” or for standards to be lowered.
Stew has had a strong desire from an early age to give back to his community and his nation. He is a Navy veteran and currently works as a psychologist for the Veterans’ Administration in Wenatchee. He is a wonderful, positive role model of excellence for our minority students.
Stew wants to ensure that taxpayer money is used effectively and efficiently by our school board.
I urge voters of the Eastmont School District to join me in voting for John O. Steward Jr. in the Aug. 3 primary.
Mary Peterson
East Wenatchee
Article was insulting
It’s not politically correct to say STUPID, so ... the fire evacuation items listed on Page A7 (July 21) issue are just ridiculous, silly, nonsense, i.e. STUPID.
Are we preparing to evacuate somewhere where we will not have access to food and water for a week? Does anyone really think that rain gear and sturdy shoes are a priority in a wildfire situation? Plates, utensils, toiletries, batteries — seriously? Items for a fire evacuation should not include things that can be replaced with a trip to the dollar store.
It’s truly insulting that The Wenatchee World not only included such a stupid list in the article, but actually gave it prominence on the page.
The 5 or 6 P’s of evacuation are an old standby, and with good reason — they are what need to be grabbed in an emergency:
- People
- Pets
- Papers, phones, phone numbers and important documents
- Prescriptions, vitamins and eyeglasses
- Pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia
- Personal computers (information on hard drive and disks)
- Plastic (credit cards, ATM cards and cash)
Print the list, make personal notations that will help you remember where everything is located, and tape it to the wall.
Karen Rise
Leavenworth