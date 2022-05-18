Proud of our community: So much help from so many people
We had an amazing thing happen Monday, May 9th. At approximately 3:30 my almost 80-year-old husband walked away from our home.
Within 15 to 20 minutes, we had three cars on the road looking for him. After searching for almost an hour, I decided to alert our son and daughter, then the police. The police put out a “silver” alert and our daughter, son and daughter-in-law started texting friends and co-workers. They also put it on Facebook.
Within an hour, we had at least 20 people searching. As time went by, more and more people joined in the search. The police and even the fire department were out searching. The sun goes down and the temperature drops and by now Tom is alone for over four hours. Over 1,000 shares went out from the police Facebook page and total strangers started responding, some of them saying they would go out and look.
In the meantime, people are sending out messages asking for prayer for our family. People from Georgia, Texas, Hawaii, California and all over Washington state put us on their prayer chain. People all over Wenatchee are texting and calling to tell where they’ve looked, what store, restaurant, park they’ve been in.
By midnight, we were losing hope we would find him before morning, but people still went out looking back and forth. Some of them had been with us from the start, all nine hours. At 12:30, one of our dear friends found Tom only about four blocks from home. No, I don’t think he had been in the neighborhood all that time ... there were just too many people checking that street.
Wenatchee, we should all be proud of our community and all the people who cared enough about a friend, the father of a friend, and a stranger to go out and search and or pray.
Our deepest thank you to all of you — Tom and Donna Anderson and family.
