I read Mike Magnotti’s letter with interest. I’ve been a Christian all my life. My brother was a minister. I’m familiar with what Jesus said. Seems to me His message was: “Love God and love each other.”
His message to the fundamentalists rule makers of his day was: God sent Moses with the laws. God sent me to fulfill the law. Love one another as God loves you.
Pat Von Essen
East Wenatchee
I would like to express my deep gratitude to all of the medical professionals at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket and Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for the superb care given me for an encountered medical problem.
I entered North Valley Hospital with what was determined to be a pulse rate of 26 (60+ is normal). I was immediately prepped for a helicopter evacuation to Central Washington Hospital.
In a very short time, I was under the care of some great folks in ICU. All necessary attention was directed toward me constantly, in what appeared to me a direction leading to an operation.
In less than 24 hours, I was the owner of a new pacemaker and discharged. Now, a few days later I’m home doing fine. Thanks again for a fine job.
Vic Bunn
Oroville
Want to write a letter to the editor? All letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. The World reserves the right to refuse any letter. Submit letters online at wwrld.us/letterstotheeditor Send letters to The Safety Valve, Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807.
