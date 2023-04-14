Reply to Rep. Dan Newhouse
In reply to Rep. Dan Newhouse’s article on banning of gas stoves, he states that this is a “blatant attempt to ban gas appliances.” This is not only misleading it is downright false!
New regulations are being proposed that would regulate energy consumption, safety concerns and efficiency requirements. The proposed standards would not go into effect until 2027 and would be on new cooking appliances only.
Rep. Newhouse went on to say that “at least half of gas stove top models currently in the marketplace would be noncompliant under this proposed rule.” Again, this is misleading.
Half of the gas stoves being manufactured today already meet the new requirements — existing gas appliances would be exempt from the proposed regulations.
Rep. Newhouse implies the Republican House is going to save us from “President Biden’s anti-American energy policies.” Republicans alone can save those poor energy companies from misguided Democrats trying to save the planet.
The Lower Energy Cost Act he claims will hold the “Biden Administration responsible for its war on American energy independence” has been described by others as a gift to the oil and gas industry. It would allow increased drilling for gas and oil, more hydraulic fracturing and a decrease or elimination of fees.
In addition, the bill reduces the royalties that the oil and gas companies now pay for development on federal land and eliminates charges on methane emissions. It also eliminates a variety of funds such as energy efficiency improvements in buildings as well as the greenhouse gas reduction fund. Again, a gift to the oil and gas industry.
Representative Newhouse is from a reliably safe Republican 4th district that hasn’t voted Democratic for decades.
The question is why the overtly partisan talk when he could be a statesman. Rep. Newhouse declared; “the Biden administration has decimated the American energy industries.” Really sir, with record profits we should all be so decimated.
Transitioning to clean energy is going to be difficult and partisans will only exacerbate the situation.
Norval and Connie Fliegel
Quincy
Applaud this step toward a fair tax system
Last year, Elvis Garcia and I wrote an Op-Ed in the Wenatchee World about Washington’s new Capital Gains Tax on the super-rich. Not surprisingly, special interests responded in full force against the tax, bringing their case all the way to the state Supreme Court.
Recently, the court upheld the new tax, sweeping in huge wins for our kids and families and protecting investments in education, early learning, and childcare that rural Washingtonians need now more than ever.
We’ve heard people say this is a slippery slope towards an income tax. So let’s be clear: This is not an income tax, which is unconstitutional in Washington State. This will affect mega-millionaires and billionaires, most of whom live in big urban areas like King County, when they make huge sales of things like stocks and bonds. It will affect less than 1% of Washingtonians. When a local business sells its stock of goods, it pays taxes, right? Shouldn’t billionaires too?
Everyday people can’t keep shouldering the weight of taxes for Washington State. Low- and middle-income earners like us pay 8 to 18% of our income in taxes while those at the very top pay less than 3%. Why? Because our state tax system is upside down.
If state representatives don’t want to raise taxes on working families, then they should make sure those at the top pay their fair share. In the meantime, let’s not be tricked into protecting elite interests. Let’s applaud this step towards a fair tax system.
Adrianne Moore Wenatchee