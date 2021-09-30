The 23 September edition of The World reports that RiverCom has hired a new executive director, Lowell Porter to replace Misty Viebrock who has been Executive Director for three years.
I do not know either Mr. Porter or Ms. Viebrock, but something about this does not smell right. According to the article in The World, RiverCom is down a dozen staff people. So, the solution to this problem is to double the senior management of the organization?
Not sure that makes any sense.
Why is staff down at RiverCom? Is it because of the leadership of Ms. Viebrock? If so, she should be out, not deputy director.
On the other hand, Mr. Porter, according to the article, spent 25 years in the Washington State Patrol, including “about a year as its Chief.” Chief of WSP is a high-ranking job in this state. Why only about a year? His subsequent jobs, not sure how many years in each, director of the Washington Traffic Safety Commission and director of the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management sound like lower-level jobs.
Successful people normally ascend in the hierarchy as they traverse their careers, not trickle down.
What is really going on here?
Steve Anderson
Wenatchee
Thanks to ‘Mamma Mia’
I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the cast and crew of “Mamma Mia.”
Their performance was truly amazing. I know that I, like many others, have really missed live theater and music over the last couple of years. The music, acting, and energy were all wonderful. We are so lucky to have so many talented artists in our valley. I also enjoy reading the cast bios.
Knowing that many of them have full-time day jobs, such as teaching, really makes me appreciate the cast and their dedication to the arts even more. My hat also goes off to the the PAC for requiring a COVID vaccination or a negative test result.
Thank you for doing your part in helping us keep our community healthy and safe!
