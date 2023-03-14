Support to cancel Dilbert

I support the prompt cancellation on the Dilbert cartoon and the notice in the comics section explaining that action. The Wenatchee World is demonstrating integrity as a responsible member of our community. Thank you.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?