Support to cancel Dilbert
I support the prompt cancellation on the Dilbert cartoon and the notice in the comics section explaining that action. The Wenatchee World is demonstrating integrity as a responsible member of our community. Thank you.
Michael Abbott
Michael Abbott
East Wenatchee
I have been a homemaker for more than 50 years. My husband and I raised six children. We always had three meals a day. In order to stay within our grocery budget, I studied the grocery ads weekly, basing my menus on the best buys.
No more........what has happened? Weekly digital deals, member prices, must buy three, Friday only, member price with digital coupon, with card, when you buy four or more in the same transaction with card, final cost when you buy three. My head is spinning!
Good bye Albertsons, Safeway and Fred Meyer. I’m on my way to WinCo. Clean, well stocked and fair prices without any cards or coupons.
Barbara McCardle
East Wenatchee
I appreciate the balanced coverage. However, I feel two things are still paramount for the public to know in order to come to an informed decision in their mind.
The main reason for the need to reduce is because of census counts and enrollment in general coming down over the next 5 years, and that there are a number of recent hires because they thought they had 10 million more dollars than they had due to a CFO reporting error.
It’s unfair to characterize the school running at a loss. All schools technically run at a loss and a budget for a school district should be looked at as a whole in regards to meeting needs for all students.
Though it stinks when people have to lose jobs, schools are not there to provide jobs for adults. They are there to provide an education for ALL children. Handicap, bathrooms and stalls do not break-even but the reason they’re there is because it’s the right thing to do.
The importance of ALE within the district is the opportunities for extracurricular in-person activities and field trips. This is epecially for families with an IEP like ours and two principles at in person schools ignoring the IEP which is illegal.
Our goal is for an opportunity for learning. But after consulting with specialist advocates in Seattle we were told we had two easly winnable cases against the principles and district. So if a shortfall is being considered, I guarantee you that is way cheaper than lawsuits.
The other thing to consider also, is that at least 10 of the students in WIA, would need full-time paraprofessional support for in person schooling in the district and that is not being talked about enough in the total picture of savings.
Denton Meier
Wenatchee
