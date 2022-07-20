Trump supporters can still make America great again
The Committee hearings investigating January 6 are the best reality TV show. They have renewed my pride in the character and competence of the American government.
They show how our system is supposed to work when we put the good of our country over our party. I admire and respect all of the participants, including the witnesses, congressmen, police and Republican officials.
I felt sorry for the protester, Steven Ayers, as he described how he was merely following Trump’s orders. Ayers was trying to do a patriotic act, but wrecked his own life because he followed the wrong leader and believed a lie.
As a Democrat, I am especially impressed with Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. Their courage, honesty and statesmanship have rekindled my faith in our system. I don’t agree with everything they espouse, nor do I with Democrats. We agree on the principles of our founding fathers. I trust these Republicans to have the best interest of the country in mind, as they jeopardize their livelihood and power doing the right thing.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for many GOP politicians. Their silence is due to fear of losing their political careers. Don’t count on them or Trump to make America great again; it’s up to the MAGA nation that controls them.
Here is my challenge to all who believe the election was stolen: Watch significant portions of these hearings without a news filter. You will see wonderful people from both parties bravely telling the truth, showing courtesy and respect. You will recognize the integrity in these people, the majority of whom are Republicans, and change your mind.
They are exhibiting the qualities that made this country great. It is inspiring and a breath of fresh air. Trump is lying — not this committee.
Am I asking too much? Time to watch is in short supply and we are busy. It is but a small sacrifice for the good of your country, compared to what some have given. Freedom isn’t free. Do your part as a patriot.
Robert Garretson
East Wenatchee
Vote ‘no’ on Proposition 1
For my first time, I can’t support the fire department. Why? This proposition will raise our property taxes, which are too high already, at a time when gas prices and inflation are at a record high.
Chelan County 1 and Douglas County 2 fire departments have been working together under mutual aid forever, which does not need to change. The voters of Douglas County will lose their ability to control their fire department. If this passes, the Chelan County residents can pass more tax increases onto us without our support.
I urge you to vote no on Proposition 1 and maintain lower taxes and local control of our fire district.
Bruce Nash
East Wenatchee
I support Proposition 1
I write this in support of Proposition 1, formation of the Regional Fire Authority in accordance with state law.
I know for many years the $1.50 per thousand of assessed valuation has been the maximum statutory rate for fire protection services for the districts in our state. In the past, we were fortunate to have many volunteers in Chelan and Douglas counties to supplement the paid personnel. Today, the number of volunteer firefighters have dwindled away due to more training requirements and regulations for them. Without the volunteers, the fire districts need for more paid firefighters has increased. More labor equates to higher costs.
When I first heard about the proposed merger, I was opposed to it, thinking there was no benefit for Douglas County. I began attending the Douglas County Fire Commission meetings and was graciously welcomed and encouraged to attend. I was able to ask questions and have my concerns addressed.
I realized after attending several meetings it was about service levels to citizens of our valley. There were several benefits that I could see but most important to me was 24/7 manning with two full-time firefighters at Rock Island, Eastmont Avenue and 35th Street in Douglas County; Sunnyslope, Wenatchee Avenue, Fifth and Western and Squilchuck in Chelan County. With these firefighters strategically located, they can come together in a matter of minutes. A quick response matters to me to get help if needed.
I am proud of all our first responders and emergency personnel who support our valley and appreciate their service to duty. I will be voting “yes” on Prop. 1, but your vote is your decision and I hope if you have questions that you will contact your Fire Commissioners.
Kathie White
East Wenatchee
Voto no on regional fire authority proposal
This is my opinion why not to vote for Regional Fire Authority (RFA). Per the flyer that was sent to all households, Douglas County over the years has increased the levy lid slowly as our community grew. From 2017 to 2021, the levy lid grew from $1.15 to $ 1.35, for some reason the Douglas County Fire District 2 commissioners chose to not refresh the levy lid in 2022; thus, it dropped to $1.26. Now, they want to jump to a $ 1.50 to supply both Chelan County Fire District 1 and DCFD 2.
Seems to me if we continued to lift the lid at a gradual rate, we would be able to take of ourselves. Now, I find out that we are now paying CCFD 1 a fee of $22,000 a month for chief services. The contract started last March or April; so over the past 14 months, DCFD 2 has paid CCFD 1 $308,000 for the chief services.
If the DCFD 2 commissioners are suppose to be watching how they spend the taxpayer money, why are the commissioners doing this? Seems for this kind of money, we could have our own chief and hire some new firefighters.
So, I find it hard to figure out why we would combine departments and take on our departments finances and CCFD 1 finances. In the flyer that was sent out, it showed DCFD 2 had little over $6 million in cash, so why would Douglas County taxpayers be willing to throw that into one pot of money?
If DCFD 2 does this, CCFD 1 wants to set aside money for new helicopter, remodel one of their stations and build a new one in the Stemilt basin, why should Douglas County pay for this?
Douglas County does not need to endure these costs. Now with the cost of inflation at 9.1% that was just announced, cost of gas and price of food, this is not the time for any tax increases. I don’t believe a $1.50 will support both departments, so the RFA will come back for more money.
Bad idea, vote no!
Doug Chambers
East Wenatchee