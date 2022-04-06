Elk was taken on private property
I am thoroughly disappointed with our prosecuting attorney’s office. On Jan. 18 of this year, my husband and I returned home to see a blood bath in our backyard.
Seems a shady hunter from Selah decided he wanted an easy harvest of an elk. He trespassed; and as far as we are concerned, broke the law. He did not have our permission to hunt on our property. He not only invaded our privacy but he left all that nasty body parts of the elk that he didn’t want.
Guess where they ended up? In our front yard. Not to mention all the extra coyote population.
When the Fish and Wildlife officer returned my call, he stated that if we would have had our property clearly marked on the hillside, it may not have happened. This is what the prosecutor stated to him.
We as land owners do not have to have our property marked all the way up our hillside. It is posted wherever anyone can park and anywhere above that area is the irrigation district property — which no one should be on, including all the soccer moms who just recently decided they as well can do what they want.
I might add that when we are 10 years old and getting our firearm and safety cards, one of the first things you are taught is not to trespass.
I’m wondering if you good folks in the prosecuting attorney’s office would like to look at that blood bath out your kitchen and dining room window for four and a half weeks. (The snow stayed a bit longer then normal this year.)
I’m wondering if what the wildlife officer mentioned is true, that the hunter was a member of law enforcement from the Selah area. Seems pretty clear that you turned a blind eye on this case.
Shame on you! The elk are welcomed on our property — people are not.
Deborah Cox
Cashmere
Bring back Child Tax Credit
It was a beautiful day to watch my grandson run in the Wenatchee Relays last Saturday, so many young people working hard in the friendly surroundings of Wenatchee High.
Children with support excel and this is a good example. I found myself thinking about the 4 million children who fell back into poverty when the expanded expanded Child Tax Credit wasn’t renewed.
This was unnecessary, but 51 senators (not ours) stood in the way and blocked the renewal.
The latest news says one of those senators is calling for a new recovery package this spring. Let’s add our voices and bring this ladder out of poverty back.
Our senators need to hear from us so they know how important it is to renew the Child Tax Credit; insuring a better future for the children insures a better future for America.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish
EV rate should be based on sound reasoning
I’m writing to express concerns about the article published on the front page of The World, Wednesday March 30, “EV stations to pay higher PUD rates.”
Against the backdrop of House Bill 1204 that originally set a standard that all cars and light-duty trucks of model year 2030 and beyond be electric, Douglas County PUD General Manager Gary Ivory described a world where “the lights would definitely go out” if the estimated 33,000 electric cars in Douglas County all plugged in at the same time.
First of all, users know an electric car can run for days without a charge if you’re using it for normal day-to-day use. The possibility of everyone plugging in at once is infinitesimal.
Secondly, not all vehicular traffic would have become instantly electric come 2030. According to the text of the bill, existing fossil fuel cars would have been exempted from the mandate.
Thirdly and most consequentially, there actually is no mandate. According to The Everett Herald, it was actually stripped from the final legislation and replaced by making it an aspirational “goal.”
I’m obviously not in a position to say whether a rate increase is needed in Douglas County or not. However, if changes need to be made, they should probably be based on different reasoning.
Gary Myers
Chelan
I don’t want to live what’s left of my life in fear
It’s with reluctance that I write again primarily to complain, especially since COVID started it! But, it (COVID) has no pen, so here I go.
COVID needs to be set back in a safe “reference” zone and allowed into the public domain only if numbers and deaths begin (again) to rise. It appears (from my senior perspective) that it is being held over our heads like punishment from parents after a youngster dashes out into the street without “looking both ways.”
The governor says he is endeavoring to “keep us safe” but it seems more adjacent to being grounded. We know how to be safe now. We have gotten vaccinated and keep “socially distant” in a continued fear of this lingering threat. And a “possible new variant” holds us hostage until it can be proven benign. I don’t want to live what’s left of my life in fear of “contact with others.”
We (I’ve said this before) are social beings. Failure to thrive happens to newborns who die or become seriously emotionally stunted when human contact is withheld.
It is more unsafe to barricade ourselves with socially distant requirements and limited comfortable interactions! Isolation and segregation are the enemy now — COVID is the excuse.
I think it is desired by some professionals because their lives are much less chaotic and demanding when COVID is in charge, but it can’t stay our boss if we are to have all our liberty and any pursuit of happiness.
COVID and these two essentials do not mix. We have to chose. And we have to discourage (or refuse) the segregation and “socially distant” edicts if any are imposed.
It’s in the rear view mirror. It’s unhealthy to linger in the soup of paranoia. We will all die, and maybe of covid, maybe of cancer, maybe of disease or a car crash, or old age — but we don’t stop driving, eating or enjoying others presence in our lives to avoid germs.
Let’s say enough, it’s over, and hug and crowd into theaters, and breathe out a long-held breath of relief that we can take our lives back.
Sharon Muir
Wenatchee
Thanks for article on Dr. Minnie Lee Simmons
I enjoyed reading the article about Dr. Minnie Lee Simmons (Minnie Simmons: Wenatchee Valley’s first female doctor helped women, children and disaster victims).
She was the doctor that delivered me and my twin sister who didn’t live over 24 hours.
She also delivered my brother Ron 2 1/2 years later. He was given Dr. Minnie’s middle name Lee as his middle name.
We twins were born prematurely. Because there were no incubators in Wenatchee Dr. Minnie put me in the wood stove oven to keep me warm. My dad traded a fresh heifer for the delivery charge.
Marilyn Sterely
East Wenatchee