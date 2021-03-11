Thanks to Senator Hawkins for work on wildfire bill
Sen. Brad Hawkins deserves our thanks for his work on legislation to implement recommendations of the electric Utilities Wildland Fire Prevention Task Force to prevent wildfires. His bill was approved unanimously by the state Senate earlier this month.
Senate Bill 5158 is so important for supporting needed collaboration among government and utilities to address pervasive wildfire risk in our county. We appreciate Senator Hawkins’ leadership and look forward to working with him and Commissioner of Public Lands, Hillary Franz, to tackle issues ranging from early notification of wildfire ignition, coordinated communications, and management of potentially dangerous vegetation outside of established utility corridors.
Chelan PUD is pleased with the opportunity to be a partner on this critical issue. I strongly support this bill’s passage by the House and enactment before the next wildfire season.
Steve Wright, General Manager,
Chelan County PUD
Innovative ideas coming out of the Wenatchee Valley
Applause to the innovative ideas that have been emerging from the Wenatchee Valley — for instance, the green pods that are being used at Wenatchee High School for band, choir and play rehearsal. These were developed by Paul and Kelly Atwood. They got us international attention and created a social media sensation.
Our Sen. Brad Hawkins has had some great ideas this legislative session that have been featured in the Seattle times and statewide. He proposed SB 5147 to encourage school districts to voluntarily adjust their school calendars. As the ranking member of a Senate education committee, he has been able to garner support across the aisle with his democratic colleagues as well. Quite an accomplishment on its own. The bill is now on the Senate floor and has 12 senators as sponsors!
Brad also came up with the innovative idea to have schools take their summer break now allowing more time to get prepared to reopen as well as to get more people vaccinated. He proposed schools would resume in July after the break. Again, this is innovative out of the box thinking. It seems to be a little too radical for the education community to pivot that quickly but at least it gave them something to think about. It may help them be more innovative and responsive the next time they encounter an urgent issue.
Thanks to Brad, Paul and Kelly for raising the stature of the Wenatchee Valley and getting it recognized as an innovative place!
John McQuaig
Wenatchee
Learn the difference between the truth and an opinion
Regarding politics, I thought the March 4 Opinion page was a great example of what Democracy can look like: Differing opinions.
But I must respond to Mr. Snyder and Mr. Dawson. Republicans are not the problem. America had a leader that was focused on fear — telling people that the Democrats were evil and would take away everyone’s freedom, not to mention a myriad of other lies.
Jan. 6 was the consequence of those lies. Most of those folks were afraid and fear makes people act irrationally. The Senators that voted not guilty are afraid. But remember the ones who voted to convict. They did the right thing.
Your outrage over what has happened during the last four years and on Jan. 6 is warranted. But giving a label to the whole of the Republican Party is not. It is not true and it will not change anything. Use your outrage in a positive manner.
We may not like the ideas others have or the decisions they make but that only gives us opportunities to make and share different decisions and ideas. That is how a Democracy works.
Government is meant to be “of the people, by the people and for the people.” We need to be engaged in the process; and instead of just asking why something happened, we should be asking how we can make sure that Jan. 6 never happens again.
History is a good place to start.
Find out what the Constitution is all about. Why are there three branches of government? Why has it worked for so long? What can we do to keep it going in the right direction?
Look for hope not fear. Learn the difference between the truth and an opinion and always pick the truth. Listen to Mr. Lindstrom. Get the facts. I read somewhere that “Life needs Truth. Truth is Essential.” Right now, we need that truth more than ever.
Andrea Lutes
Wenatchee
Don’t say Trump is lying about election results
Shame on The Wenatchee World for continuing to publish op-ed stories masquerading as legitimate news.
I cringe at least weekly at such articles as the one published on March 2 (Page A5 from The Los Angeles Times) regarding Donald Trump’s CPAC speech.
There are at least six statements flagrantly charging Trump with lying and perpetuating falsehoods about the 2020 election results, while ignoring the fact that some polls reflect more than 70% of Republicans (and many Democrats) agreeing with him — as do I and likely a large segment of your readers.
I would like to believe your news staff knows the difference between news and opinion.
It would be refreshing to see the WW present, at least occasionally, an unbiased view of the current political climate, rather than continuing to fan partisan flames.
I have canceled my subscription in the past over this practice, and renewed it only because you have no competition.
Frank Clifton
Malaga