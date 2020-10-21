First Street roundabouts are dumb
We drove west on first street and could not believe how dumb the roundabouts are. Winter will be rough on the snow plows. We did the yield to pickup on our left but the driver turned left up the wrong side of the street not going around as supposed to do. Next one the driver had to climb the curve to make the turn. Shocking to us as we drove First street for 27 years.
Larry Barnhart
Wenatchee
Less afraid of COVID-19
Into the valley of death rode the 206,500. When I walk through the valley of death, I will fear no evil.
Since the POTUS and FLOTUS recovered from COVID-19, humans are less afraid of the pandemic virus causing death.
Dale M. Crouse
East Wenatchee
Vote yes on Referendum 90
Currently, there is no requirement schools provide sexuality health education. For those that do, it is frequently an occasional-to-rare event.
Referendum 90 would require all districts to provide comprehensive education, which includes abstinence as well as contraception, in an age-appropriate fashion, at least 6 times from K-12, to better reach youth before they become sexually active.
But Referendum 90 is about much more than just the nuts-and-bolts of sex ed. It also addresses what has long been absent — the emotional part, by discussing healthy relationships, communication, respect, and the all-important concept of consent — with the intent of reducing the 1 in 3 (or more!) females and 1 in 6 males who experience sexual assault in their lifetimes, half of which occur before age 18.
The time to teach, learn, and prevent is clearly before, and not after-the-fact.
Referendum 90 doesn’t seek to remove choice. It’s about better preparing our kids for life. If your preference is for your child to wait until marriage, OK. But consider how challenging this may be, given that the median age for marriage is now 26.5 for women, and 30 for men!
A large, recent CDC study showed that comprehensive programs had not only fewer pregnancies, but also a later age of sexual initiation, fewer sexual partners, less frequent sexual activity, and fewer STDs — reasons this approach is supported by the American Academies of Family Practice, Pediatrics, Ob-Gyns, and Adolescent Health and Medicine.
Vote yes on Referendum 90.
Dr. Maury Hafermann
Leavenworth
Adrianne Moore has strong ethics
We have the opportunity to elect an energetic and compassionate leader with strong listening skills to represent the needs of the people of the 12th legislative district in Olympia. Adrianne Moore is a dedicated and creative leader who has demonstrated her ability and willingness to work across party lines.
It’s time to elect a representative who puts the needs of children and working families first and will champion education instead of voting against it.
As a senior citizen and a person of faith, I am assured she will listen to our concerns. As a person of faith good stewardship of all resources is of utmost importance to me. I feel that better stewardship of resources, both human and material, is sorely needed in the 12th district. As a grandparent I see the need for more child care and support for education and living wage jobs for this this generation and the next.
Adrianne has strong ethics and a record of putting big ideas into action.
I wholeheartedly encourage you to vote for Adrianne Moore.
Joyce Fisher
Wenatchee
Moore for the 12th
In this era of dug-in, divisive politics, it’s refreshing to meet a caring, highly qualified candidate like Adrianne Moore.
Consider Adrianne’s attributes:
She is a “local,” born on a farm near Lake Roosevelt and the daughter of Wenatchee ministers.
She is experienced, running a nonprofit for 12 years that developed a support system of housing, childcare and health services where none previously existed.
She gets things done. After catastrophic wildfires destroyed homes and threatened businesses across Okanogan County, Adrianne led the program overseeing distribution of millions of dollars in direct financial assistance, donations, and volunteer time.
She is educated, with a master’s degree in public administration.
She is compassionate, truly caring for the families she’s come to know and serve, and for the environment and lands so important to our region.
Adrianne’s donors aren’t Chevron and Avista, they’re Charlie and Alice. Adrianne cares about people, about our lives and livelihoods. Let’s send someone to Olympia who truly represents our interests. Learn more at VoiceOfThe12th.com. Then please join me in voting for Adrianne Moore for 12th District legislator.
Susan Gillin
Wenatchee