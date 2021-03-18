Do away with Daylight Savings Time
It’s that time of year again — not only for the nuisance of having to change our physical clocks, but our internal body clocks as well.
The common belief is that with Daylight Savings Time, by the simple act of re-setting our clocks, we humans have out-smarted God and created more daylight.
Oh really?
In fact, total hours of daylight change by exactly zero no matter how we set our clocks.
With the added hour of late daylight, we have to get used to those dark early mornings again — not only now in March — but especially in the early fall. Year-round DST would only exasperate that problem.
There is a better way to gain that late hour of daylight while avoiding the dreaded re-setting of the clock.
I know of nothing in Universal Law, or our Constitution for that matter, that requires us to work 8 to 5, or attend school 9 to 3. So why not simply shift the traditional work/school hours to 7-4 and 8-2 or whatever while leaving our time pieces intact?
As far as our waking hours versus real sun time, this would be exactly the same as year-round DST with current traditional work-school hours — no clock change required. The only difference is that with permanent standard time, high noon, when the sun reaches the high point of its daily arc, occurs at 12 noon (not 1 p.m.), and the middle of the night happens at 12 midnight (not 1 a.m.). The symmetry of the sun rising and setting at approximately 6 a.m./p.m. (not 7) on the equinoxes would be reinstated.
One other advantage of permanent standard time: To date, (fortunately) we haven’t switched to year-round DST because the feds won’t permit it. Apparently that takes an act of Congress, and they’ve got other things on their mind these days. However, doing away with DST altogether (as in Hawaii and Arizona) is totally permissible, so let’s do it.
Larry Glickfeld
Wenatchee
Charts only begin to tell the story of the pandemic
Thoroughly enjoyed “One year with the pandemic” coverage, March 13, 2021.
An important historic chronology of the pandemic here at home, driven by the office of the governor, provides the foundation for a much-needed follow-up.
First of all, we all need to understand “death rate.” The health and strength of an individual is a very complex topic. Age, physical condition, over weight, addiction, attitude, connection to good information — all play an important role.
Furthermore, cases per 100,000 sounds a lot different than plain percent. They should be printed side by side so people with difficulty understanding either expression can get a full understanding of reality.
Then, we need to talk about school kids and their moms. How many have dropped out? How many have failed? How many will continue their education?
Sports: NFL and NBA play; EHS and WHS do not. How does that make sense?
Business: Big box stores packed; My favorite restaurant, closed forever.
Politics: I expect there will be layers of new viruses. Are the politicians ready? The major pharmaceutical companies are. Research going on all over the world. The university labs are. Scientists looking forward.
The free enterprise system works and is still the best allocator of our resources.
Mike Scott
East Wenatchee