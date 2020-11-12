Can’t believe the national polls
Trafalgar polls were the only one who got it right in 2016. And yet, you prefer to represent the “truth” using national polls.
Trafalgar is saying Trump will win again and their polls by state are much different than the national polls. We are canceling our subscription because of your liberal slant on most, if not all, we read. So much for true reporting of facts.
Linda Dennis
Wenatchee
We, The People can build a better America
When I pledge allegiance, I pledge to the United States of America. I am a member of “We, The People.” I make that pledge —not as a member of any particular party or group — but as one of The People.
I do not pledge allegiance to any one person, president, governor, senator, representative, or other elected official. Those officials are merely our employees. The People of this country are the bosses. We hire and fire our nation’s employees by casting our votes. Whichever candidate receives the most votes is hired. Whichever candidate receives less votes is fired. Therefore, we deserve to have our votes counted.
Their job is to serve us and lead us to peace, stability, and prosperity; not to divide us, demand unquestioned loyalty, entertain us, or bully us into submission. When they do not do their job, we fire them with our votes.
Our government is not an enemy, but a partner in preserving democracy and advancing our nation. The press is not an enemy, but works for The People, as our performance review board of elected officials. The People of this country are not an enemy, but the very foundation and strength of this amazing nation.
There is no “them,” it is all “us.”
We may disagree about lots of things but our true strength is to use our better selves to work together to solve problems. We are facing so many challenges in 2020: Crises of health, civil unrest, the economy, the climate. We are also the victims of a crisis of distrust, misinformation, and manipulation.
However, we will be able to get through all of this when We stop looking for someone to blame and start looking to ourselves for real solutions. Attacking each other only plays into the hands of our true enemies and destroys democracy. We are The United States of America. We, The People of the United States, are capable of doing so much good. Our future, the future of our democracy, depends on us standing beside each other and working together to build a better America. Let’s Do It!
Ann Baye
Wenatchee
Drive safe and buckle up
“Drive safe.” It’s something we say to friends as they depart. It carries an implicit care for each other. Before the car even starts moving, driving safe means putting on a seatbelt, and most of us do just that.
In Chelan County, data from Washington Traffic Safety Commission reports 97 percent of us wear our seatbelts, according to a 2019 observational survey. But 14% percent of traffic fatalities in our county are people who weren’t wearing a seatbelt. That’s four lives lost in the past five years in our community; deaths that may have been prevented with a seatbelt.
I know almost everyone reading this already wears their seatbelt, so I encourage you to do two more things: Make sure that anyone who rides with you buckles up, and if someone tells you they don’t wear a seatbelt, kindly let them know why you wear yours.
Your reason might not be exactly the same as mine, but I bet it’s similar. We wear seatbelts to keep ourselves safe, to make sure we get home to our loved ones, and to be there for people who depend on us. Wearing a seatbelt is what happens when we care about each other. And we can all use a little more of that.
Eveline Roy Target Zero Manager
Wenatchee
Get to know a voter — and bring cookies
Sunday morning thinking:
71 million American citizens voted for Donald Trump.
News flash: not every one of them is a gun-toting survivalist.
71 million people may not have voted like you this time, but you have more in common with them than you may realize.
We all want to be treated with respect, no matter what we look like or believe.
We all want our families to be safe and our environment healthy.
We all want to do some kind of work and be rewarded with a living wage.
And we all want to have the people we elect listen to our concerns and do everything they can to help us achieve our goals.
Right?
Make some time before our day of National Thanksgiving to meet with someone who didn’t vote like you.
Ask them about their concerns. Don’t interrupt. Don’t argue and try to change their feelings. Just listen so you can better understand them. Look for concerns and hopes and goals you hold in common.
Think about something you might do together to achieve those goals. If we work together, even in small ways, we can honestly make America even better than before.
Oh and along with kindness, bring cookies.
Claudia Elliott
Leavenworth