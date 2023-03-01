I understand that the Washington State Patrol vin inspection dept is shorthanded, but what I don’t understand is after using COVID-19 as an excuse, it is still taking two years for a member of my family to get a vehicle vin inspection appointment!
The car in question was totaled as a result of an accident that was not the fault of the person needing the inspection! This person needs the car to go to work so taxes can be paid in order for out state government to not hire enough personnel at our Washington State Patrol to effectively offer vehicle inspection appointments!
Mary Ellen Kerby
East Wenatchee
Orondo ‘controlled’ burn
The article in Tuesday’s World about a home near Orondo being burned following a “controlled burn” leaves a lot of questions.
First, who started this “controlled burn?” And for what purpose? It obviously wasn’t very well controlled.
Second, was this a wise time to begin a burn? I don’t recall what was predicted, but the National Weather Service reports winds at Pangborn ranging from 20 to 36 mph, with gusts to 40 mph beginning around 1030 AM.
The only implication of blame in this article is to the homeowner for having burnable materials too close to the home. Homeowners are absolutely the prime defense. I live in a neighborhood that has experienced the Easy Street Fire and the Red Apple Fire. I, and my neighbors have learned and are implementing firewise practices around our homes as a result.
I hope a follow-up article will report more information as to the origin of this fire. The who, what, when and why surrounding the matter.
Steve Anderson
Wenatchee
Trains with chemicals
That ex-president of ours is full of surprises and here’s a whopper. He plans to go to Palestine, Ohio, the site of the recent train wreck.
Wow and why? To toss them paper towels and gloat?
During his frenzy to undo anything Obama accomplished, he repealed a safety regulation requiring trains that carried chemicals and flammable liquids to install electronically controlled braking systems to decrease chances of derailment.
Here in Wenatchee we see oil tanker trains going through town and along the Columbia River every day. And, we could be next. Then, we might be honored with a visit from Trump.
Connie Anderson
East Wenatchee
Knights are a gem
A big thank you, Oscar Rodriguez, World journalist, for your excellent reporting of February 11 highlighting the Knights of Columbus and their project loaning medical equipment to our area’s families needing various types of equipment in caring for their patient at home.
For 25 years, these knights continue being a ‘gem’ in Wenatchee’s many organizations who make our town so special. Those like myself, who on two occasions needed hospital equipment, sing their praises for their kind and compassionate assistance.
For those who haven’t yet experienced the need please remember K-C Help 625B South Elliott — night off Cherry Street in our midst. Consider it a great place to donate your no-longer-needed equipment (tax deductible) for them to loan to others.
These knights who donate their time so unselfishly also are volunteers at our upcoming Special Olympics event and elsewhere in our community.
