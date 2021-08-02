It’s all about money
While the world experienced COVID-19, pharmaceutical corporations raked in record profits and several new Covidian billionaires were crowned. Online orders soared, teleconferencing became routine and the greedy got wealthier.
Wealth, American style.
Several weeks ago, news reports exposed how big Pharma corporations would not even negotiate with over 100 countries on the terms of their vaccine patents. They weren’t being forced to give it up for free. In the midst of a global crisis, greed prevailed.
It is disgusting.
Our government gives billions to pharmaceuticals for research and development, and now pays them exorbitant fees for vaccines many are desperate for.
It’s blackmail.
I’m considering traveling to Cuba to get their vaccine, which I’d happily pay for as it was created in a socialist country by a medical community interested in healing — not disaster capitalists.
I read letters in the Safety Valve about the horrors of polio and how important the vaccines were to the eradication of it. Neither Salk and Sabine(of vaccine fame)pursued patents. This was done for the common good.
Now, medicine and all related professions are a path to wealth. Wonder who doesn’t support healthcare for all?
In the December COVID-19 relief package, representatives inserted provisions for $3.3 billion in “security assistance” for Israel while Americans suffered widespread unemployment, homelessness increased, and food banks swelled.
As of November 2020, the U.S. has given Israel $146 billion in taxpayer money since World War II.
After recent bombing in Gaza, Biden promises to help rebuild. It’d make more fiscal sense not to give them aid.
Safe drinking water is poisoned by industrial chemicals, fertilizers, mega-farm animal wastes, sewage and some by fracking.
The answer?
Let citizens pay corporations for bottled water. Ever see one floating in your favorite river? Watch how many cases of plastic water are rolled out next time you’re at Costco.
Corporations run our country and politicians. Look up ALEC. American Legislative Exchange Council. They write many laws enacted in Congress.
Nearly 100 out of the largest U.S. corporations paid little to no taxes and their lobbying dollars outspend unions and public interest lobbies 34 to 1.
Mike Bangs
Malaga
Eliminate the filibuster
I urge Sen. Cantwell and Sen. Murray to work to eliminate the filibuster! Republicans just blocked the Jan. 6 commission. Incredible!
If the shoe was on the other foot for Republicans, they would not hesitate to do whatever it took to get their way.
For the sake of the citizens, Republicans are supposed to be representing, please eliminate the filibuster so we can get this country moving for the people who are out here working, raising families, paying our taxes and trying to survive a pandemic. Democrats need to stop being so nice ... and do what needs to be done.
Theresa Sloan
East Wenatchee