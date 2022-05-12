Planning commission limited and ignored public testimony
I’m writing to express my concern on the way the Douglas County public meeting was conducted on April 13.
The Planning commissioners were to “receive and review public testimony on the proposal, and make recommendation at the public hearing to: recommend approval, recommend denial, and/or continue the public hearing to another date, time, or place.”
The proposal was the building of a 290-unit apartment complex on 5th Street N.E. in East Wenatchee. I was informed by the Planning Department personnel that each speaker would usually have three minutes.
The Chairperson informed the public that the speaking time would only be two minutes, which is his choice, but to add that they didn’t want to be here all night seemed to slant the evening unfavorable for the public.
I was informed again by the Planning Department that written comments could be turned in at the meeting. Toward the end of the meeting these written papers were turned in as allowed with the expectation that they would be read before a vote was taken.
My hope was their option would be to postpone this meeting, study the material and conduct a future meeting.
This didn’t happen.
The vote was taken to approve this project and was passed. “To receive and review public testimony” as stated in the “Notice Of Public Hearing” included written testimony and this important part of having a voice at the table was ignored.
Carlton Olson
East Wenatchee
Rush to danger
What prompts a law enforcement officer to rush to danger? To put themselves in the line of fire? Bravery, sure. Courage, yes. But there is more. Duty, commitment, and a public and, above all else, personal pledge to protect and serve.
The officers who responded to the shooter on May 7 were all of the above. Men and women, standing the thin blue line between us and danger.
As we happily go about the festivities this Apple Blossom weekend, they will be reliving every moment of what happened that morning over and over again.
I will be wishing them well. We all should. They hold their personal pledge to protect and serve us very highly. We are extremely fortunate for that.
Steve McCormick
Wenatchee
Young lady is my debit card hero
It is nice to find that acts of kindness still do occur in this world. On Monday, May 2, after a Winco store clerk rang up my grocery purchases, my Visa debit card used as payment was rejected.
At the time, I did not know that the rejection had nothing to do with inadequate bank balance but was caused by a temporary bank debit card-system crash. As Winco only accepts debit card payments or cash, I was in a predicament knowing that I didn’t have sufficient cash with me to cover the cost.
Before I could find out whether the store would even take a check, a young lady, seemingly appearing out of nowhere, promptly put her card in the machine and said “Here, use mine” as payment for my groceries. Flustered and distracted as I was trying to find my checkbook, she slipped away without even being thanked for her action.
I can only hope that she reads this as my expression of sincere appreciation for her true act of kindness. You made my day!
Kay Hunziker
East Wenatchee
How we solve hot-button issues is the key
In the 1960s, when America thought she was in the midst of a democratic revolution due to all the free sex and inspired music, the opposite was really happening.
One sign of the times is found in a lyric written by Sam Cooke, “Don’t know much about history, don’t know much biology, . . . but I do know that if you love me too, what a wonderful world it would be.”
Sam Cook was shot and killed at age 33 in the midst of a spectacular rise in crime and violence in America. Such a trend is one of the surest indicators of the decline of democracy into a distinctly un-wonderful world. Lack of attention to history is another one.
Well-educated reporters and publishers believe they know what is at the heart of democracy. Who can say that concern about voting rights vs. voting integrity, or that concern about a woman controlling her own body vs. society nurturing potential life for a fetus, is not the truest struggle of a free people?
However, the only correct way to define democracy is not in terms of hot-button policy issues, but how hot-button issues are solved.
A democracy outlines, this process in its constitutional law document. It’s time for ordinary folks and big-shot leaders to get familiar with this document before there’s no democracy left to sing about.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah