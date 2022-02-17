Given the magnitude of the homeless situation in Wenatchee, somehow $48,145 for “homelessness responses” seems insignificant.
And to try to factor in a dollar amount for “staff time” and “hours spent discussing issues relating to homelessness at council and committee meetings,” is bogus.
Let’s commit to be compassionate people working together, independent of local government, to achieve a solution that works for everyone, most especially the homeless. We have become familiar with this social issue and we are appalled at the number of homeless human beings subsisting in the winter conditions this season. We think Wenatchee can do better.
As we sit in our warm, comfortable and safe homes and read the article “Church considers cottages for homeless students,” we couldn’t help but think what an opportunity for our Wenatchee community to advocate for people who choose to attend Wenatchee Valley College (WVC), who choose to expand their education to help others.
Grace Lutheran Church has proposed a concrete idea to actually assist homeless students. It’s time to endorse this idea. To stand up and say yes! — and perhaps to reach out with ideas of how best to do this.
Aïda Bound
MSW, Wenatchee
Gene Franzen
Wenatchee
Tell the rest of the trooper’s story
In October, we witnessed a Central Washington State trooper publicly tell off our governor when he was fired for refusing to be vaccinated.
His act went nationally viral among social media’s anti-vax camp subsequently landing him on Fox News where he was lauded as an American hero. And thereafter featured at political rallies across the nation until in late January when he was — yes — killed by COVID.
It’s tragic, certainly, for his family while yet serving as another example of the insanity of the personal “freedumb” movement which is fomented by the hypocrisy of Fox News hosts all of whom are vaccinated while making millions manipulating the unvaccinated naïve such as a state trooper whose family is now left grieving and without support.
Of course, at the news of the trooper’s death, Fox went silent.
