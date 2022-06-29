For those who covet their military-style assault rifle, there begs the question. What is its purpose? To hunt deer, you need 40 rounds? Are you that poor a shot? Is it to stop an intruder in your home? A single pistol round would not do?
Or is your AR-15 more about your manhood? Your rights and freedoms? Which exceed the fundamental rights of school children to be safe?
Mass murders have increased 300% in America since the abandonment of the assault rifle ban. While nations with such bans intact experience a fraction of our mass killings. The correlation is indisputable.
The blood of murdered children in our nation is on the hands of many, not only the shooters. On the hands of gun lobbyists, greedy manufacturers, the NRA, gun toting politicians, and you who support them all while clutching your assault rifle claiming it is apart from the problem.
So, tell us again. Why you need it? We’re listening.
William Lindstrom
Wenatchee
Remove Tumwater Dam
In response to the June 11 op-ed, “Is it time to remove Tumwater Dam?” I would answer, yes, it’s time!
The environmental impacts caused by restricting native fish migration and the financial costs of maintaining this structure should be a deal breaker. The article identified that the Chelan County PUD has already spent $3 million on repairs and is scheduling another $3 million to $4.5 million in 2023 on necessary dam repairs. Removal of this structure is the best option to respond to a variety of environmental impacts like impairing native fisheries migration (salmon, bull trout, and lamprey) and water quality impacts likely (not studied yet) occurring from the impounded water behind the dam (e.g., Increased and potentially lethal water temperatures for fish, lower dissolved oxygen levels, low PH, etc.).
The PUD and fisheries managers must consider other, lower impact trapping facilities for fish management needs and return this river to its natural state. As a ratepayer, I think it would be prudent to use earmarked funds to finally remove this dam.
