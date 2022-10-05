Please support the Eastmont School bond
My name is Ron Skagen. I have lived in East Wenatchee most of my life, attended the Eastmont schools, as did my mother, sisters, and my now adult kids. I have seen East Wenatchee grow from mostly orchards, to a vibrant and thriving community. The growth has been challenging, for sure, but it is mostly good. Our community has been discovered, and many people want to live and work in our lovely community. Can you blame them?
Growth and change has been a challenge for our schools, but the school board, administrators, teachers, and support staff, have risen to the challenge. (Thank you!) The Eastmont School District has consistently been a good steward of the tax dollars we approve through levies (mostly operations) and bonds (mostly facilities). The Sept. 22 edition of The Wenatchee World provides a good summary of what is requested in the upcoming bond request. Although the growth in our community and the school district is challenging, it also provides opportunities to reconfigure the schools and support facilities in ways that better serve the kids and our community. The school district’s plan is comprehensive and well designed.
I encourage you to join my wife (Lisa) and I in support of our schools and to vote yes on the upcoming bond election. Our school board, administrators, teachers, and support staff, have earned our trust. And, we all want our kids to have the best chance for success. A strong public school system is a big part of our kids success and the success of our community.
Ron Skagen
East Wenatchee
Aquatic center should be a private development
In regards to a “regional” aquatic center to benefit us all; this is an all around bad idea.
This should be a private enterprise development. Why would our state senator, Brad Hawkins, be involving himself in a community pool issue is interesting. The community pool in Wenatchee, is what it is. A place where local kids can swim, ride their bikes to the pool. Parents can walk their kids to the pool and it’s in an area where the majority of children don’t have backyard pools.
What is the benefit to these families to have an Olympic sized pool in East Wenatchee or a water park some of them won’t be able to afford to go to, much less get there?
Take the time to walk a 2 mile radius around the pool and you will see how well it serves the community it’s in. East Wenatchee needs to be very careful about mixing our local taxes with Wenatchee and Chelan County. Take the recent vote for merging our two fire departments.
The ads were so misleading that local citizens thought that we didn’t have a mutual agreement to send resources if needed. East Wenatchee voted it down, but the larger voting base in Wenatchee voted it in. We should be collaborative, but our local representatives should be careful that they aren’t being wooed into being a cash cow.
I reached out and asked what the merger of the two fire districts would mean for our Eastmont County Parks department since they are tied into our Douglas County Fire District junior taxing district. Because they merged, they can move up into a larger taxing district, and they won’t be held to a smaller percentage when they ask for a new levy. Not good news for us taxpayers. So, what is the plan to consolidate our two park districts? Is that the “regional” plan that is considered collaborative?
Creating a regional park district would not benefit East Wenatchee taxpayers. Let your elected officials know that you oppose this.
Kris McGregor
East Wenatchee
Another attack on the ability to afford to live in the Chelan Valley
The Chelan Valley and the surrounding areas are beautiful, and we have been discovered. But with growth comes pains and negative changes.
Right now, if you are a senior, low income, on a fixed income or an agricultural worker, this “growth” is putting another nail in the coffin of your ability to live in the Chelan Valley.
But since most of the jobs here don’t provide the income to live here, there will be no one to work in the restaurants, stores, hotels, agricultural industries.
The latest hit is on best thrift store in the area — the Chelan Senior Center’s Re-runs Thrift Store in Chelan Falls. Progress and the “great buying streak” that the valley has seen in the last couple years has left the Re-Runs building with new owners who are greatly increasing the rent and shrinking the space. In Re-Runs search for a new space, the story is the same and Re-Runs can’t pay boutique store rental rates.
Re-Runs Thrift Store opened 2011 and quickly became the first place many area residents went to get the things they need at an affordable price. What will the shoppers do if it closes? It is not just the loss of the store, but Re-Runs supports the Chelan Senior Center — approximately 80% — and this will mean cutting senior services. And lets us not forget about the five jobs it provides.
It is quite disturbing to me to see some of the progress going on here. We all know about the housing issue, but now it is the services and affordable stores for the lower income residents that are being shoved out in the name of progress. What is the plan to keep the town going if the majority of the jobs that are here don’t pay enough for the employees to live here?
For Chelan Re-Runs Thrift Store, it is code red! The valley needs all income levels to live here and live here affordability. It will take the entire community to get this problem solved!
Christine Courtright
Manson